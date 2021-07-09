Wizards Notes: Nored, Coaching Search, Beal, Workouts

Chris Duarte (Oregon) will participate in a pre-draft workout with the Washington Wizards on Thursday, July 8 at MedStar Wizards Performance Center:. Averaged 17.1 points per game to lead the team while shooting .532 from the field and .424 from three-point range as a senior...Selected as the International Player of the Year by NetScouts Basketball...Played and started in 26 games... Led the team in steals (49) and blocks (21)...Ranked among the Pac-12’s top 10 in six different statistical categories, including three pointers made per game (2.4, 2nd), steals per game (1.9, 2nd) scoring (7th) and minutes played (5th, 34.0 per game)...Was the only player ranked among the Pac-12’s top 10 in both overall field goal percentage (.532) and three-point field goal percentage (.424)…Associated Press Pac-12 Player of the Year and All-Pac-12 First Team in 2020-21..2021 Pac-12 All-Defensive Team selection…Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year as a senior…Was one of only two players in Division I to average 17.0 points and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 50 percent from the field in 2020-21.