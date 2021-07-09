Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Wizards Notes: Nored, Coaching Search, Beal, Workouts

By Luke Adams
hoopsrumors.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wizards recently conducted a second interview with Ronald Nored for their head coaching job, league sources tell Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports (Twitter link). A report last week indicated that Nored was close to leaving his position as a Hornets assistant for a role on Rick Carlisle‘s staff in Indiana. Haynes’ report today suggests Nored may still be in the running for Washington’s top job — presumably, if he isn’t hired by the Wizards, the 31-year-old will pivot to finalizing a deal with the Pacers.

www.hoopsrumors.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Indiana State
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Scott Brooks
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Josh Christopher
Person
Ronald Nored
Person
Fred Katz
Person
Rick Carlisle
Person
Ayo Dosunmu
Person
Tommy Sheppard
Person
Darvin Ham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wizards#Pacers#Yahoo Sports#Hornets#Magic#Nbc Sports#Hughes#Arizona State#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
BasketballPosted by
The Spun

Report: More Details Emerge From Situation With USA Basketball

Troubling details emerged Thursday evening surrounding the ongoing situation with Team USA men’s basketball. It all began when reports surfaced saying Bradley Beal had been placed in health and safety protocols due to COVID-19. It wasn’t before long when Team USA then announced Beal will not be playing at all in the Tokyo Olympics. It’s an unfortunate development for one of the NBA’s brightest stars.
NBAYardbarker

NBA Rumors: Beal, Lillard, Wizards, Kokoskov, Shaw

Bradley Beal was set to represent the Wizards in this summer’s Olympic games. Now, that possibility is fleeting. After Beal went into health and safety protocols, it’s been reported by Adrian Wojnarowski that USA Basketball is “working to replace” Beal on its roster. Team USA has travel to Japan quickly approaching.
NBANBC Sports

Top assistant coaches lead second round of Wizards’ coaching search

The Washington Wizards are taking their time finding their next coach, but they seem to be honing in on bringing in a top assistant from around the league. Four assistants are at the top of the list, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington added a...
NBAYardbarker

Washington Wizards narrow search for head coach to prominent assistants

Washington’s search process for a new coach has narrowed to several assistants, including Dallas’ Jamahl Mosley, Milwaukee’s Darvin Ham and Charles Lee and Denver’s Wes Unseld, Jr., sources tell ESPN. Those are among the candidates who will talk to Wizards again this week. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 5, 2021.
NBANBA

Wizards Pre-Draft Workouts: July 8

Chris Duarte (Oregon) will participate in a pre-draft workout with the Washington Wizards on Thursday, July 8 at MedStar Wizards Performance Center:. Averaged 17.1 points per game to lead the team while shooting .532 from the field and .424 from three-point range as a senior...Selected as the International Player of the Year by NetScouts Basketball...Played and started in 26 games... Led the team in steals (49) and blocks (21)...Ranked among the Pac-12’s top 10 in six different statistical categories, including three pointers made per game (2.4, 2nd), steals per game (1.9, 2nd) scoring (7th) and minutes played (5th, 34.0 per game)...Was the only player ranked among the Pac-12’s top 10 in both overall field goal percentage (.532) and three-point field goal percentage (.424)…Associated Press Pac-12 Player of the Year and All-Pac-12 First Team in 2020-21..2021 Pac-12 All-Defensive Team selection…Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year as a senior…Was one of only two players in Division I to average 17.0 points and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 50 percent from the field in 2020-21.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Southeast Workouts: Wizards, Magic, Hornets, Hawks

The Wizards worked out six draft prospects today, and there are four more scheduled for tomorrow, according to team announcements. Western Kentucky’s Charles Bassey, Texas’ Greg Brown III, and Isaiah Todd, of the G League Ignite, headlined today’s workouts, along with Jay Huff, Blake Francis, and Colbey Ross. Tomorrow’s slate...
NBAamericanpeoplenews.com

Washington Wizards’ Bradley Beal Will Miss Tokyo Olympics

Washington Wizards’ guard and first-time Olympian Bradley Beal will miss the Tokyo Olympics. The U.S. men’s basketball team made the announcement after Beal was put in health and safety protocols at Team USA training camp. Team USA made the announcement Thursday. “USA Basketball Men’s National Team point guard Bradley Beal...
NBANBC Washington

Bradley Beal Honored to Be First Wizards Player to Represent Team USA

Beal honored to be first Wizards player to play for Team USA originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. When Bradley Beal suits up for Team USA at the Olympics, he will be the first active member of the Wizards franchise to do so. Several have played for USA Basketball and then later for the Wizards, players like Michael Jordan, Russell Westbrook and Mitch Richmond. But no one has ever been a member of both teams at once.
NBAWTOP

Report: Wizards narrow coaching search, Unseld among remaining candidates

Report: Wizards narrow coaching search to several candidates originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. As the Washington Wizards continue to search for the franchise’s next head coach, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that the team has narrowed it down to “several” assistants. Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley, along with Bucks assistants...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Wizards trade is focused on Bradley Beal to Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks managed to pull off an impressive run in this year’s NBA playoffs to make the Eastern Conference Finals. Trae Young along with a talented supporting cast managed to get by the New York Knicks in the opening round and pulled off a Game 7 win over the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. What can be done to take the next step?
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Bradley Beal’s wife: Kamiah Adams-Beal

Bradley’s Beal basketball career is one that has taken off in a major way in recent seasons. After being drafted No. 3 overall by the Washington Wizards in the 2012 NBA Draft, it wasn’t until 2018 when Beal would get some of the recognition he deserved by making his first NBA all-star team. He has since been an all-star again in 2019 and 2021. At just age 28, Beal is known as one of the best scorers in the game and while he’s always been with the Wizards, rumors have constantly circulated about him eventually ending up elsewhere, with a bigger contender.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Wizards’ Bradley Beal openly thrashes reporter who dared ask Devin Booker dumb Chris Paul question

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal, already frustrated over the fact that he won’t be with Team USA in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, had another reason to feel annoyed. That’s after he watched a reported hurl a ridiculous question at Devin Booker about Chris Paul following the Phoenix Suns’ heart-wrenching loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of the 2021 NBA Finals.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 best landing spots for Blake Griffin in free agency, ranked

Coming off a season in which he showed flashes of his old self and played a vital role during Brooklyn’s deep playoff run, Blake Griffin will be testing the free agent market this summer. Despite having a strong desire to return to the Nets next season, Griffin has stated that he wants more money and a bigger role on the team.
NBAFOX Sports

Team USA names replacements for Bradley Beal, Kevin Love ahead of Olympics

It has been anything but smooth sailing for the United States men's national team in Las Vegas, and now, the team's road to Olympic gold might have just gotten harder. Amidst some on-court struggles in exhibition games ahead of Tokyo, the squad has also had roster issues to deal with throughout this week.
NBAcasualhoya.com

Jamorko Pickett on Wizards Workout, Hoyas & Ewing

Jamorko Pickett was back where it all started on Wednesday morning as he participated in a pre-draft workout with his hometown team, the Washington Wizards. The DC product by way of Eastern High School and Georgetown has already worked out for a few other NBA teams in the lead up to the draft but he admitted right away that it was great to be back in the city that he loves.
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Bradley Beal Enters Protocols, Olympic Status Uncertain

Team USA and Wizards guard Bradley Beal has entered the health and safety protocols in Las Vegas, placing his participation in the Tokyo Olympics in jeopardy, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press tweets. There is nothing definitive about that at this point regarding Beal’s status, Reynolds adds. It would obviously...
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Wes Unseld Jr. Emerging As Frontrunner For Wizards’ Coaching Job

Nuggets associate head coach Wes Unseld Jr. is emerging as the leader to become the Wizards‘ new head coach, according to Shams Charania and Fred Katz of The Athletic (Twitter link). The Athletic’s report comes on the heels of an ESPN report on Wednesday, which suggested that Unseld and Bucks...

Comments / 0

Community Policy