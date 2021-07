‘Virgin River’ is a romantic drama series that has a little bit of everything – comedy, love, affairs, pregnancy, a miscarriage, and so on. There is something for almost everyone, especially since various couples – with different backgrounds – take center stage. One such pair that has gone on to become a fan favorite has to be Hope and Doc, especially since the TV show uses this opportunity to showcase what a more practical and sensible bond between aged citizens would look like. However, a distinct change in season 3 is the absence of Hope from the small, eponymous town. So, where is she? Are she and Doc still together? Should we be concerned about her fate? Well, let us break down these queries for you.