Biden signs competition act aimed at tech, labor, farming, health care

By Tim Darnell
Posted by 
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 10 days ago
More than 70 actions and recommendations involving more than a dozen federal agencies. President Joe Biden signed a new executive order Friday aimed at cracking down on monopolies in Big Tech, labor and other sectors. The order, called Promoting Competition in the American Economy, includes more than 70 actions and...

