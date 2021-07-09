Biden signs competition act aimed at tech, labor, farming, health care

Believers in the value of free markets can only applaud the sentiment behind President Biden’s latest executive order. It aims to create more competition in business. Most proponents of free markets could agree heartily with the president when he deplored the fact that business formation in the United States has fallen by half since the 1970s. They might agree with his contention that fault lies with large businesses making it harder for small businesses to break into markets — but only in partly, since difficulties facing new businesses come at least as much from government rules, often written in collusion with existing business interests. Matters of blame aside, however, there are practical questions attached to this White House effort, on both issues of effectiveness and, as ever in the case with Washington, of unintended consequences.