Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

BioFit Names Matt Coyne Interim National Sales Director

Houston Chronicle
 9 days ago

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. BioFit Engineered Products, a worldwide leader in the design and fabrication of technical ergonomic seating and commercial furnishing solutions, promoted Matt Coyne to National Sales Director this week. Serving on an interim basis, Coyne will lead BioFit’s global sales initiatives in all key markets and cultivation of new industry channels for the company’s application-specific and multipurpose product offerings.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sales Management#Prweb#National Sales#Leed#Greenguard Gold
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Oakland, CAbizjournals

Parenting platform Babylist names CFO

Parenting platform Babylist has named Michelle Newbery as its first chief financial officer. Founded in 2011, the Oakland, California-based platform offers e-commerce, content and opportunities for parents to connect. As the company’s CFO, Newbery will be tasked with accelerating the business’s revenue streams, which include e-commerce directly with Babylist’s online...
Charitiesbeckershospitalreview.com

Humana Foundation names Caraline Coats as interim CEO

The Humana Foundation named Caraline Coats as the organization's interim CEO after Walter Woods stepped down July 1. With a 13-year tenure at Humana, Ms. Coats serves as vice president of venture investing, provider alliances. She has managed provider relationships and chartered relevant strategies while also serving as a Humana Foundation member.
Politicsheraldstandard.com

Collier named executive director of National Road Heritage Corridor

The new executive director of the National Road Heritage Corridor is looking forward to continuing the legacy of her predecessor. On June 15, Sarah Collier started her new job as the executive director of the National Road Heritage Corridor (NRHC) following the retirement of Donna Holdorf, who held the position for 20 years.
Businessvermontbiz.com

Giavara appointed interim director and CEO

Giavara was appointed to the position of Interim Director and CEO effective July 1, 2021. Patricia Giavara served as VMEC’s Assistant Director for 12 years with leadership roles in VMEC’s strategic planning, new business development opportunities, stakeholder and partnership relationships, and services portfolio development and delivery including growth services and technology acceleration. Most recently this has included coordinating VMEC’s Cybersecurity service offerings and introducing Industry 4.0 technologies through partnerships with the New England Regional Defense Initiative Collaborative (NERDIC) including the New England MEP centers; and the MEP National Network.
Syracuse, NYRomesentinel.com

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield names regional sales director

SYRACUSE — Excellus BlueCross BlueShield has announced the promotion of John V. Romancik to regional director of sales in the company’s Central New York and Utica/North Country regions. His responsibilities in this new role include managing mid-segment commercial sales and retention efforts. Romancik has been in the insurance industry more...
Wichita, KSnewmanu.edu

Cindy Miles named as president of the National Alumni Board of Directors

After serving on Newman University’s National Alumni Board of Directors since 2016, Cindy Miles was recently named president of the board. Miles works in Wichita as the CEO of the Kansas Nonprofit Chamber. She received her Master of Business Administration from Newman in 2009, then served as vice president of the National Alumni Board of Directors from 2016 to 2020.
Fountain Valley, CAOrange County Business Journal

José Muñoz Named Interim Genesis Motors CEO

Genesis Motors North America President and CEO Mark Del Rosso has taken a leave of absence from his top post at the Fountain Valley-based luxury automaker. The company confirmed Del Rosso’s leave as of July 1 to handle a personal matter. José Muñoz is currently serving as interim CEO for...
BusinessTimes Union

Inspirational Apparel Company Kerusso Adds National Sales Director To Team

BERRYVILLE, Ark. (PRWEB) July 05, 2021. Kerusso has experienced a record-breaking first two quarters so far in 2021, and the maker of America's favorite faith-based apparel and accessories has no intentions of slowing down. The company has just added a key team member, Matthew Haley, to their roster of strong players as National Sales Director.
Westerville, OHwesterville.org

City Names DEI Director

WESTERVILLE, Ohio --- Jonathan Bentley has been named Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Director for the City of Westerville. He most recently worked for the City of Youngstown, Ohio as Executive Director and Equal Employment Officer of its Human Relations Commission. Bentley is the first to hold the DEI Director position....
Lee, MAtheberkshireedge.com

BUSINESS BRIEFS: Lee Bank awards $64K; CHP names interim chief medical officer; Berkshire Mountain Distillers adds director; BUW president to step down; Hawthorne Valley adds to board

LEE — Lee Bank Foundation has awarded $64,500 to eight Berkshire area organizations in its second round of 2021 community grant awards. Recipients were awarded grants ranging from $2,000–$12,500 to support their local programming. The following organizations received funding:. Berkshire Bounty. Berkshire County Historical Society. Berkshire South Regional Community Center.
Clayton County, GAmetroatlantaceo.com

Brian Hebert Named Interim Executive Director for Arts Clayton

The Board of Directors of Arts Clayton is pleased to announce that award-winning art educator, artist, curator, and gallery director Brian Hebert has been selected as the Interim Executive Director and Chief Curator. "Herbert's roots in the Atlanta-area arts education world go back to 2001, and he has resided in...
Terrell, TXHouston Chronicle

J.S. Helwig & Son, LLC Announces Driver Pay Increase

TERRELL, Texas (PRWEB) July 14, 2021. We are excited to announce a pay increase of $.04 across the board, raising the starting pay to $.55/mile. Additionally, drivers will receive a raise at six months and then annually for the opportunity to earn up to $.62/mile. Over the previous year, Helwig has increased pay by an average of $.10/mile. Additionally, the company has added a repower bonus and shortened the amount of time for drivers to reach seniority-based pay increases.
Collegesvt.edu

Paul Knox to serve as interim executive director of Calhoun Discovery Program

Paul Knox, University Distinguished Professor and founding dean of the Honors College at Virginia Tech, will take on the additional role as interim executive director of the Calhoun Discovery Program, the innovative learning platform that fosters teamwork among students and faculty from vastly different majors to find solutions to the world’s most complex and pressing issues.
Ithaca, NYwhcuradio.com

IC President stepping down, interim President named

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Ithaca College President Shirley Collado will be stepping down from her position. An announcement from the College’s Board of Trustees explains that President Collado will be assuming the position of President and CEO of College Track effective January 10th, 2022. Provost and Executive Vice President La...
Cincinnati, OHmoversmakers.org

Jewish Federation names new president and interim CEO

Debbie Brant, board chair of the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati, announced that Danielle V. Minson has been promoted to president and interim CEO. In this role, Minson is charged with facilitating greater collaboration, creativity and agility within the organization and the community. Prior to this opportunity, Minson served as chief...

Comments / 0

Community Policy