Denver, CO

Mayor Tishaura Jones & Congresswoman Cori Bush Tour Public Safety And Social Service Locations, Meet With Denver Mayor Michael Hancock

 9 days ago
DENVER, CO – Today, Mayor Tishaura Jones and Congresswoman Cori Bush toured innovative public safety and social service facilities and met with Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock. The Mayor and Congresswoman traveled to Denver to learn more about Denver’s Support Team Assistance Response (STAR) program, which redirects some 911 calls to mental health care professionals and social workers. Mayor Jones and Congresswoman Bush met with Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock to discuss ways Denver, Continue Reading

Alton, IL
Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

