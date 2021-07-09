Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

One of the Best Comedies of the Year Is Now Streaming on Hulu

By Kofi Outlaw
ComicBook
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for something good to watch? Well one of the best comedies of the year is now streaming on Hulu! That movie would be none other than Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, the new film starring Kristen Wiig and her Bridesmaids writer Annie Mumolo, who play two middle-aged best friends who leave their Nebraska home for the first time, in order to travel to Vista Del Mar, Florida, on vacation. However, Barb and Star have a lot of anxiety to overcome about leaving their home and trying new things - and face-off against a bitter Florida girl who hates other people having fun in the sun.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Jamie Dornan
Person
Kristen Wiig
Person
Andy Garcia
Person
Damon Wayans Jr.
Person
Annie Mumolo
Person
Phyllis Smith
Person
Vanessa Bayer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Hulu#Comedies#Fifty Shades Of Grey#Spectrum#Google Play#Rotten Tomatoes#Daily Mirror#Rolling Stone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Google
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Aisling Bea's Hulu comedy This Way Up has found a graceful way to tackle the pandemic in Season 2

"Our slow but steady emergence from the worst of the pandemic has presented a problem for television," says Matthew Gilbert. "We had plenty of thoughtful doom-and-gloom shows — I May Destroy You, Ozark — to get us through the dystopian days, and no shortage of feel-good watches — Emily in Paris, Ted Lasso — when we needed to be reminded of the light at the end of the tunnel. But now that the light is upon us, the tunnel fading from view, what are modern-day TV shows to do? Ignore the pandemic, like The Unicorn? Place it center stage, like Superstore? Focus on the continuing feelings of isolation, or fixate on the relief? This Way Up, which drops its second season on Hulu on Friday, has found a graceful middle ground, respecting and straddling the themes of loneliness and hope without harping on them. This Way Up is an overlooked, bingeable gem. I polished off the first season in a weekend, the 20-minute, six episode format irresistibly Fleabag-esque, but lighter and more buoyant ― more quips, slightly less desperation behind them. If humor was how Fleabag distanced herself from the world, then it’s how Aine processes it earnestly, choosing the medicine of laughter time and time again, without ever forgetting it’s a medicine...The second season takes place in a nebulous spot in Before Times, when the sight of a face mask was off-putting and we could all still marvel about 'how crazy the news is,' as Richard puts it. It neither omits the pandemic nor is defined by it, but is clearly informed by it."
MoviesCollider

The 7 Best New Movies to Watch on HBO Max in July 2021

It’s no secret that HBO Max has one of the best streaming libraries around, and that’s due not only to the new release Warner Bros. movies that hit HBO Max the same day they’re in theaters, but also a wealth of library titles that are some of the best films ever made. The library has gotten even bigger in July, so we’re highlighting the best of the best – new releases from auteur filmmakers, blockbuster sequels, and even decades-old franchises that feel underrated. Below we’ve assembled a list of the best new movies on HBO Max in July 2021, so if you’re looking for something new to watch on the streaming service this month, prioritize one of these titles.
TV ShowsComicBook

Everything Coming to Hulu in August 2021

If you've been hoping to see some new movies and TV shows on Hulu's streaming lineup sometime soon, you're in luck. August is just a couple of weeks away, and Hulu is preparing to add a ton of new titles to its roster over the course of the next month, starting with a pretty big list of movies arriving on August 1st.
Comicsepicstream.com

Is Death Note on Crunchyroll, Netflix, Hulu, or Funimation in English Sub or Dub? Where to Watch and Stream the Latest Episodes Free Online

Anime Writer A demon child whose hair color changes like the weather. Shiba inu enthusiast and city pop lover. A significant number of anime fans prefer watching genres that divert from the usual popular ones, such as shōjo, isekai, or slice of life. Perhaps one of these is the psychological genre, which is bound to give you a lot of mind-blowing moments throughout the duration of the story.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

One Of Tom Hanks’ Best Movies Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Paul Greengrass has a lot to answer for, with mid-2000s action cinema developing an obsession with the shaky cam techniques he utilized phenomenally after replacing Doug Liman at the helm of The Bourne Supremacy. It lent the proceedings an air of urgency and atmosphere, but a Best Director nomination for his subsequent directorial effort United 93 showed that his signature visual style worked just as well in the realm of the nail-biting true-life dramatic thriller.
MoviesCNET

Hulu: 10 of the best movies to watch this week

This week on Hulu sees the fantastic new arrival of Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar (2021). The new comedy from Bridesmaids co-writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo seems to have gone under the radar -- the pandemic of course didn't help, sadly leading to the cancellation of the film's theatrical release. Thankfully, the brilliantly silly film hits Hulu on Friday, featuring Mumolo and Wiig as the titular Barb and Star, best friends who vacay in Florida, only to inadvertently become swept up in a nefarious plot.
TV & VideosTwinfinite

6 Best Hidden Horror Gems Streaming on Netflix Right Now

If you’re in the mood for a spooky night in and are looking for some entertaining horror to watch on Netflix, then you’re in the right place. Yes, we’ve binge-watched a multitude of macabre and spine-chilling horror flicks on the popular streaming giant and compiled a list to help you make your all-important movie-watching decision a lot easier.
Bryson City, NCSmoky Mountain Times

‘The Hike,’ local horror comedy now on Amazon

Former pro-wrestlers turned paranormal investigators start a production company. There’s no way this isn’t going to be entertaining. Big N Funky Productions, based in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, was founded by Luke Walker and Vincent Vineyard, who started their careers as pro wrestlers Big Luke Walker and Funkmaster V. They starred in a 2015 TV show on Fox for Great American Wrestling and later a paranormal activity show for ASYTV. With their combined experience in the industry, they decided to launch their own company.
TV & Videosmakeuseof.com

Can I Watch Hulu Outside the US? The Best VPNs for Streaming Hulu

Hulu ranks as the third most popular streaming platform in the US. It offers a super-fast streaming experience, airs the most recent TV episodes, and has a great collection of original movies and shows in its library. However, it is only available for people living in the US. That's when...
TV Seriesramascreen.com

THIS WAY UP Season 2 Now on Hulu. Here’s The New Clip!

Season two of the BAFTA award-winning series is set after the events of the season one finale, with things in flux for Aine (Aisling Bea, “Living With Yourself;” “Quiz”) and her sister, Shona (Sharon Horgan, “Catastrophe;” “Military Wives”). Aine’s starting to leave her time in rehab behind and live less cautiously, which may not be entirely wise. Will she and Richard (Tobias Menzies, “The Crown;” “Game of Thrones”) make a go of it? Or continue to exist in the odd tension of the employer and employee? How will Shona and Charlotte (Indira Varma, “Game of Thrones;” “Luther”) manage running a new business together and having feelings for each other? Will Shona be able to go through with marrying Vish (Aasif Mandvi, “Evil;” “The Brink”)? Planning a wedding? Can she tell him what happened? Is there anything more to tell?
TV SeriesComicBook

American Horror Story Spinoff Is Now on Hulu

The American Horror Story spinoff, American Horror Stories, is now on FX on Hulu. The series debuted with two episodes, "Rubber(wo)Man Part One" and Rubber(wo)Man Part Two). New episodes will follow weekly on Thursdays for a total of seven episodes with the much-anticipated series following an episodic anthology format rather than the story-per-season format utilized on American Horror Story, meaning that each episode of American Horror Stories will feature a different scenario and set of characters - though clearly the new Rubber Woman is a figure that will loom large.
TV SeriesDeadline

‘Woke’: Marquita Goings & Miguel Pinzon Join Season 2 Of Hulu Comedy As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Marquita Goings (Bruh, American Soul) and Miguel Pinzon (9-1-1: Lone Star) are set for recurring roles on the second season of Hulu comedy series Woke. Co-created by Keith Knight and Marshall Todd, Woke centers on Keef Knight (Lamorne Morris), an African-American cartoonist who finds himself on the verge of mainstream success when an unexpected incident changes his life. With a newfound consciousness, Keef must navigate the new voices and ideas challenging him, all without setting fire to everything he’s already built.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

Farewell to These 12 TV Shows That Just Got Canceled

The broadcast ax has fallen, and though the dust hasn't settled yet, at least 12 shows have been canceled over the last month as major networks cleaned house to make room for new shows on their fall rosters. Among the series destined for TV's graveyard are The Moodys on Fox,...
MoviesElite Daily

The Best Beach Movie Of 2021 Just Hit Hulu & You Need To Watch It

It’s been a wild year, but summer 2021 has finally arrived in all its sweltering glory. And sure, it’s great to soak up the sun and (safely!) live it up with the friends you’ve been missing. But sometimes a hot summer day leaves you wanting to enjoy a good movie in air-conditioned peace. Luckily, the best beach movie of 2021, Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar, just dropped on Hulu, so you can enjoy all the fun without melting in the sun.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Paramount Reportedly Wants Chris Pine To Cross Over Into Star Trek TV Shows

It looked like we’d seen the last of the Kelvin timeline cast for a while there, but this month’s news that Star Trek 4 is finally happening, with WandaVision‘s Matt Shakman at the helm, has renewed fans’ hopes that Chris Pine could return as Captain Kirk. And if he really is back on board the Enterprise, there’s a chance this could lead to us seeing the alternate James Tiberius in a whole new medium.

Comments / 0

Community Policy