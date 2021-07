Amazon may be planning to take a leaf out of Google’s book with a future Echo or Echo Show device, in the form of new sleep-tracking capabilities. As spotted by Bloomberg, the retail giant has successfully applied to the Federal Communications Commission for permission to use radar to “enable contactless sleep tracing functionalities.” The ability to use radar would also allow users to control a device with simple hand gestures and movements, aiding those “with mobility, speech, or tactical impairments” according to the listing.