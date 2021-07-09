Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown dismisses talk of NIL deals dividing locker room: 'We all want each other to eat'

A new era of NCAA athletics -- and a long awaited one -- arrived last week, as new guidelines went into effect on July 1 allowing all-student athletes to profit off their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL). Of course, that hasn't come without fears of potentially divided locker rooms as some players are bound to make greater profits than others, but at least one player for one college football's most well-known programs isn't concerned about NIL deals impacting team chemistry.