Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown dismisses talk of NIL deals dividing locker room: 'We all want each other to eat'

By Dean Straka
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new era of NCAA athletics -- and a long awaited one -- arrived last week, as new guidelines went into effect on July 1 allowing all-student athletes to profit off their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL). Of course, that hasn't come without fears of potentially divided locker rooms as some players are bound to make greater profits than others, but at least one player for one college football's most well-known programs isn't concerned about NIL deals impacting team chemistry.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

247Sports

247Sports

27K+
Followers
220K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nil#Texas Longhorns#Locker Rooms#American Football#Nil#Cameo#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Podcast
News Break
College Football
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian glad he's overseeing a heated QB competition

AUSTIN — Steve Sarkisian needs this quarterback competition to stretch indefinitely. One, because every coach’s favorite overused proverb, that “iron sharpens iron,” tends to be true, so the harder junior Casey Thompson and redshirt freshman Hudson Card push each other, the better they’ll be come Texas’ Sept. 4 season opener against Louisiana. And two, because the longer this battles endures, the less likely it becomes that the loser beelines it for the transfer portal.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: NFL Draft 1st Round Pick Arrested Sunday Night

One first-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft could be in big trouble after being arrested last night. According to TMZ, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins was arrested on Sunday after being stopped by police for “speeding and driving dangerously.” Per the report, Collins was booked in jail last night but released shortly afterwards.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumors: 2 Programs Have ‘Solidified’ Themselves

Alabama and Georgia are in the mix to land just about every five-star recruit these days. The same could be said for Arch Manning and his recruitment. That’s right. Both SEC juggernauts are officially in the race to land Manning. Alabama and Georgia join Clemson, LSU and Texas. All five are viewed as the current leaders in Manning’s recruitment.
NFLTMZ.com

NFL Rookie Jaylen Twyman Shot 4 Times In Horrifying Incident In D.C.

Minnesota Vikings rookie Jaylen Twyman -- a 6th-round pick in the '21 NFL Draft -- was shot FOUR times in a terrifying incident Monday ... but he's miraculously expected to make a full recovery. Twyman's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, explained the situation to ESPN ... saying the defensive lineman was in...
Georgia Stateclemsonsportstalk.com

Georgia quarterback, mom explain why he camped at Clemson

Feel the difference - The MOST DIGITAL CONTENT covering your CLEMSON TIGERS! Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising!. Four-star quarterback Malachi Singleton‍ (North Cobb High, GA) had his pick of college football camps to attend in June, but the sophomore, who passed for 1,619 yards and 15 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,091 yards and 17 touchdowns chose to workout at Dabo Swinney’s camp on June 5.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama football announces football recruiting violation

Alabama football self-reported minor recruiting violations as part of a department wide announcement. The football violation and was reported June 11, days after the NCAA’s ban on in-person recruited was lifted, per AL.com. The school said a student host provided an official visitor with transportation and entertainment outside of the...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Eddie Lacy’s NFL Career Was Short-Lived, But Where is He Now?

Does anyone remember a time when the Alabama Crimson Tide weren’t the top dog in college football? It was a crazy little time called the mid-2000s, when Nick Saban was still on vacation in Miami. Eddie Lacy sure remembers. He was a member of one of Saban’s first recruiting classes...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Former Cowboys WR Rips Amari Cooper For 'Lack of Effort'

FRISCO - A long, long time ago, we knew Jimmy Smith. He was a quiet young wide receiver in Dallas Cowboys camp, so intimidated by his surroundings that for quite some time, in the team's training camp dining room in Austin, he declined lunch. Why? Because he was too shy...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Ed Orgeron Comments On LSU’s Surprising Transfer

LSU received unfortunate news this past Monday regarding Dare Rosenthal. The senior left tackle will enter the transfer portal and play elsewhere this fall. The Tigers were hopeful that all five starting offensive linemen from last season would be back in the fold for the 2021 season. Obviously that won’t be the case since Rosenthal is on his way out.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says SEC’s Best Quarterback Is Obvious

There are a plethora of talented quarterbacks in the SEC this year, but there’s one in particular who ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum really likes for the 2021 season. Believe it or not, that quarterback is JT Daniels from Georgia. Daniels didn’t start every game for the Bulldogs last season, but...
Mobile, ALPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star LB Shemar James makes commitment

The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide were among the top contenders high school football recruit Shemar James. James is a four-star outside linebacker prospect, who plays football for Faith Academy in Mobile, Alabama. Now, Shemar James has committed to Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators football program. James will...
Clemson, SCchatsports.com

Clemson football: NFL All-Pro wants Dabo Swinney to ‘quit coaching’

Dabo Swinney, Clemson University, American football, Clemson Tigers football, All-Pro, Cincinnati Bengals, Willie Anderson, Detroit Tigers, College football national championships in NCAA Division I FBS. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talks with a group of receivers during Dabo Swinney Football Camp 2021 in Clemson, S.C. Thursday, June 10, 2021. Dabo...

Comments / 0

Community Policy