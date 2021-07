Vampire fans in the USA can rejoice as the complete Twilight saga has arrived on Netflix today. The five films, based on the novels by Stephanie Meyer, are a mixture of romance and fantasy and follow high-school student Bella Swan who meets Edward Cullen – a vampire whose family doesn’t bite humans to get their fill of blood. The first film has been available before but it is the first time that all the others have been on Netflix. The five films, in order are: