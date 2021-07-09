This group of stocks beat the ARK Innovation ETF over the past five years

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000.