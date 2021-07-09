Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Tenille Townes Prefaces American Songwriter July/August Magazine as Guest Editor

By American Songwriter
Posted by 
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 9 days ago

I’ve been thinking a lot lately about where our courage comes from. I like to think that a big part of it comes from the younger versions of ourselves, who sang along in the backseat to whatever was coming through the speakers in our parents’ dusty pick-up stereos. I knew every Shania Twain song by heart. And U2’s Joshua Tree. And Dolly’s “Coat of Many Colors.” I’d sing along, looking out the window at the blur of passing evergreens, watching a movie in my mind that all the stories in the songs would create, oblivious to the way music was molding and shaping the foundation of my identity.

I wasn’t afraid of anything. I had a relentless imagination that didn’t care how hard it might be to get to those stages I was dreaming about or what anybody thought of how far and nearly impossible my crazy dream might be. I just believed I’d get there. That unwavering belief in anybody is what courage looks like to me. That courage is the reason I started pairing words from my journal with the few chords I’d learned on a guitar my grandparents gave me for my fourteenth birthday. It’s the reason I drove 45 hours from Grande Prairie, Alberta to Nashville, Tennessee a few years later, writing songs in the community I’d dreamed of and sending them to anybody who would listen, undeterred by closed doors or “not yets.” That courage eventually brought me into writing sessions with my heroes, and I’m still so thankful to be a sponge and learn from every person I get to create with.

That same courage can slip away, gradually or all at once, and most often without us noticing. We all grow up at some point. We all keep songs inside of us, solely because of the unkind voices in our heads telling us they aren’t good enough, keeping us from writing them down. I know those voices well, and I’m learning how to find that courage again when I lose it. Remembering that I am a part of a collective of creatives who lose and find it the same way that I do helps me to keep writing. Turning the pages of this magazine has inspired me on my path before, so if you’re in a season of searching too, you’re not alone and you’ve come to a good place.

Songwriters are the river that carries forward the sound of our history as human beings, their storytelling and perspectives weave together like a tapestry of our existence, allowing them to become vessels of human emotion and experience. It always amazes me, thinking about a song’s ability to accompany us into the darkest rooms in the houses of our hearts, into the rooms we are terrified to open the doors to. But when we hear the vulnerable truth in the lyrics of Miranda Lambert’s “Tin Man,” or the piano in the opening of John Hiatt’s “Have a Little Faith in Me,” the lights in those rooms turn on, and suddenly we are comforted by the sound of being understood.

I don’t believe the craft of songwriting is something that comes from any kind of rule book. It’s learned by listening, listening to the voice of courage in the songs of our heroes. Listening to the changing rhythm of circumstances in the world around us. And mostly, listening to the small, still voice inside of ourselves that always has something to say because it always has something to believe in. Courage comes from choosing to listen. Thank you for choosing to listen. And for your courage to keep picking up the pen and writing down what you hear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NOOKv_0as3oK5F00

Be sure to check out Tenille’s new single “Girl Who Didn’t Care,” out now.

Comments / 0

American Songwriter

American Songwriter

183
Followers
457
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tenille Townes
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
John Hiatt
Person
Shania Twain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tenille Townes Prefaces#U2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
Related
Celebritiesbasinsradio.com

CARRIE UNDERWOOD AND MIRANDA LAMBERT SOMETHIN’ BAD MUSIC VIDEO

Enjoy watching Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert’s music video for “Somethin’ Bad” …. song was released as the second single from Miranda Lambert’s fifth studio album. Platinum. In 2014, Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood collaborated on their hit song. Somethin’ Bad. The song was released to Country Radio on June...
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

Hank Williams Sr.'s Grandson Sam Shares New Song 'Kids,' Featuring Keith Urban

As the grandson of the legendary Hank Williams Sr, it was only natural that Sam Williams would find his place in country music just like his father, Hank Williams Jr. At this point, it's becoming a family tradition to pursue music in Nashville. Williams' debut album Glasshouse Children is set for release on August 20th but the singer-songwriter has given us a preview of what's to come with his new Keith Urban collaboration, "Kids."
Posted by
Outsider.com

Country Music Legend Kitty Wells Died On This Day in 2012

One of the country artists that helped break the glass ceiling in country music passed away on July 16, 2012. Kitty Wells, or Ellen Muriel Deason on her birth certificate, was famous for her classic 1952 Honky-Tonk tune, “It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels.”. When she released this...
MusicPosted by
KLAW 101

Parker McCollum Says Miranda Lambert Is the ‘Dolly Parton of My Generation’

Parker McCollum has some serious words of praise for Miranda Lambert. The rising country star teamed up with a few heavy hitters — including Lambert — to write for his upcoming debut album, Gold Chain Cowboy. The "Mama's Broken Heart" hitmaker has a credit on a track called "Falling Apart," co-written with Jon Randall and Randy Rogers. Both McCollum and Lambert hail from Texas originally, and he says he's been a longtime fan of the superstar's work.
Belmont County, OHWTOV 9

Blame My Roots artists: Tenille Townes

This week, the 2021 Blame My Roots Festival will be making its way to Belmont County, and NEWS9's Brittany Grego continues interviewing this year's acts. Today is Brittany’s sit down with Tenille Townes. Townes is known for hits like “Jersey On The Wall,” “Somebody’s Daughter,” “Holding Out For The One,”...
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

Charlie Worsham is Already Living the Dream [Interview]

Ask just about anyone in Nashville for a short list of country artists who deserve more recognition and the name Charlie Worsham is bound to make the cut. Worsham, who made his debut on the Grand Ole Opry at just 12 years old, has earned praise from heroes such as Vince Gill and Marty Stuart for his 2013 debut album Rubberband and the critically-acclaimed (and criminally unheard on country radio) 2017 album Beginning of Things. And while Worsham may not be a household name or have a country radio hit (yet), he remains one of the busiest artists in Nashville, joining Old Crow Medicine Show as a temporary member in 2019 and collaborating with Gill, Eric Church, Carrie Underwood and more.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Charley Crockett Brings ‘Music City USA’ To Every Town

There’s no denying the connective tissues running between last year’s Welcome to the Hard Times, released in the height of Covid and social unrest, and the forthcoming Music City USA. From the prickly “Honest Fight” and the downtrodden “The World Just Broke My Heart” to “This Foolish Game,” containing some of his bluesiest wails, Charley Crockett’s new record comes as the “next phase of the story,” he admits. “I wasn’t even trying to do it, but they really are connected.”
Nashville, TNPosted by
Wide Open Country

15 Openly Gay Country Singers

While LGBTQ+ artists have long been an integral part of country music -- from the trailblazing Wilma Burgess, considered by many to be the first "out" singer in the industry (though she never came out publicly to fans) to Lavender Country, who released the first queer country album with their self-titled 1973 release -- it wasn't until recent years that mainstream country artists began to publicly come out to fans.
MusicPosted by
Big Country 96.9

10 Best Country Albums of 2021 (So Far)

Great country albums have great country songs, but the best country albums lay a thread from the first song to the last. Fewer and fewer artists are passionate about creating a 10, 12 or 14 song work of art than ever before, but the best prove it's still possible. It's still important.
Musickokefm.com

CMT to Celebrate the Life and Legacy of Country Music Titan Charley Pride with “CMT GIANTS: CHARLEY PRIDE”

CMT today announced “CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride,” an all-new special celebrating the extraordinary life and legacy of trailblazing country music titan Charley Pride. The star-packed, 90-minute event premieres Wednesday, August 25th at 9p/8c exclusively on CMT. “CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride” brings together Charley’s superstar friends and some of the biggest...
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Behind the Song: “Give It Away,” George Strait

In 2014, with the completion of his Cowboy Rides Away tour—a star-studded affair featuring the leading lights of country music from the past three decades—George Strait walked away from full-time touring after an amazing run that began in the early ‘80s. When he “retired” he went out on top, having...
Posted by
American Songwriter

Premiere: David Newbould, “Ready for the Times to Get Better”

The first single from his upcoming debut album on Blackbird Record Label, it’s a song of hope ideal for now. American Songwriter is happy to share this premiere of David Newbould’s first single from his upcoming album. It’s “Ready for the Times to Get Better,” a folk-rock cover of a song perfect for this moment in time, the start of our summer of liberation from lockdown. This is a hopeful time, coming in the wake of much sorrow and loss, and that optimism is expressed with pure heart and soul by Newbould with this song which says it all and with no wasted words:
MusicPosted by
Wide Open Country

Move Over 'Baby Shark,' Entertain Your Little One With Dolly Parton Lullabies

Any parent knows that there is no shortage of terrible baby music out there. Current moms and dads are living in the unfortunate age of "baby shark" and Disney's Frozen, not to mention classic nursery rhymes get old pretty quickly. So Lisa Roth and CMH Label Group set out to fix this problem by releasing instrumental covers of popular artists with music appropriate for babies. Music that appeals to the parents as well as the child? Yes, please! Everyone from Justin Timberlake to David Bowie has been covered and now it's time for one of the greatest voices in country music -- Dolly Parton.
MusicAmerican Songwriter

PREMIERE: James McMurtry, “If It Don’t Bleed”

The new single from his upcoming album The Horses and The Hounds, coming in August. “Lyrically gritty, musically gutsy, go tell ‘em all- we need James McMurtry bringin’ us more.”. —Andrew Farrris, INXS. “James McMurtry may be the truest, fiercest songwriter of his generation.”. —Stephen King. “The ghost of Warren...
Nashville, TNPosted by
American Songwriter

Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2021 Inductees

On Tuesday, July 13, The Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame announced the inductees for the Class of 2021. Among those to be honored are Amy Grant, Toby Keith, Rhett Akins, Buddy Cannon, and John Scott Sherrill. The five new members will join 213 previously inducted members of the organization during the “50/51” Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala on Nov. 1 at the Music City Center.

Comments / 0

Community Policy