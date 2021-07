Nashville singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Anne Buckle is the visionary behind artist moniker WILDWOOD, where she has amassed over two million streams on Spotify alone. Anne acts as co-producer on all her recordings and is a champion for women working in all facets of the music business. On her way to becoming WILDWOOD, Anne got a master’s at Harvard, worked for U.S. Embassy in Paris, and served as an education policy advisor for the Governor of Tennessee. As WILDWOOD, she has shared the stage with the late Charlie Daniels, toured with Augustana, opened for The Chicks on their 2016 World Tour, and performed on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry.