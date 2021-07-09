Cancel
Presidential Election

Joe Biden Wants You to Be Able to Fix Your Own Damn iPhones

By Lauren Good
Wired
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly Friday, President Joe Biden signed an executive order directing the Federal Trade Commission to draft new regulations limiting device manufacturers’ ability to restrict independent repairs of their products. The new rules for technology manufacturers are part of a sweeping order aimed at a wide range of industries—including banking, tech platforms, labor markets, internet service providers, and airlines—with the collective goal of increasing competition across the US economy.

www.wired.com

Comments / 0

Related
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Biden Gets 66 Percent Approval From Americans in His Handling of Pandemic: Poll

President Joe Biden's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic is praised by a majority of Americans, a new poll shows. The CBS News/YouGov poll revealed that 26 percent of Americans believe Biden is doing a "very good" job at managing the pandemic while another 40 percent think he is doing a "somewhat good" job at it. Only 34 percent disapprove of the COVID-19 response, with 18 percent calling it "very bad" on Biden's part.
POTUSNewsweek

Facebook Won't Back Down in White House Vaccination Fight: 'We Take Action'

Facebook has fired a strongly worded rebuttal at the White House after Joe Biden said the company is "killing people" by failing to stem the flow of health misinformation, particularly about COVID-19 vaccines. Guy Rosen, the company's vice president of integrity, accused the Biden administration of "finger pointing" by choosing...
POTUSNew York Post

Joe Biden wants amnesty, but US tally of illegal immigrants is deeply flawed

Having indulged an unhealthy interest in human migration for decades, I’ve been intrigued by how the number of illegal immigrants that journalists cite as living in the United States never changes. For years on end, I’ve read that the population of America’s “undocumented” — a euphemism that seems to upbraid...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Joe Biden and the social democratic moment

We are living in a new social democratic moment. It’s true that parties calling themselves by that name are having, at best, mixed success in the polls and at ballot boxes. But President Biden is such a soothing figure that it’s easy to miss how much he and his policies reflect this fundamental transformation of politics.
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Apocalypse now

CHAOS AT NATS GAME — WaPo: “Saturday night’s game between the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres was suspended after multiple gunshots were fired outside Nationals Park in a chaotic scene that ended with fans on the field and in the dugouts. The shooting happened on South Capitol Street, near an entrance to the stadium.” Police said there were three victims, but none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening. Story with video of the scene.
POTUSNewsweek

Facebook Claims Joe Biden 'Looking for Scapegoats' for Missing Vaccine Goals

A Facebook official has claimed that the White House is looking for "scapegoats" after the Biden administration missed its COVID-19 vaccination goal in response to criticism from President Joe Biden. Biden said Facebook was "killing people" on Friday after being asked a question about COVID misinformation on the popular social...
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Joe Biden’s troubling TECHnique: Goodwin

Any assessment of Joe Biden’s performance last week runs into an obstacle. While it was awful from start to finish, the hard part is deciding which was the absolute worst moment. Was it the president’s latest attack on state voting law reforms, which he bizarrely called “the most significant test...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Biden pledges appeal of 'deeply disappointing' DACA ruling

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Saturday that the Justice Department intends to appeal a federal judge's ruling deeming illegal an Obama-era program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation and he renewed his calls for Congress to create a permanent solution. He said in a...
POTUSCNBC

Judge orders Biden administration to stop approving new DACA applications

A federal judge in southern Texas ordered the Biden administration to immediately stop granting new applications under the Obama-era immigration program known as DACA. Current DACA recipients won't have their status pulled as a result of the ruling, Judge Andrew Hanen said in a five-page order. The ruling, which cuts...
POTUSCNN

Trump's new threat

(CNN) — "Is it going to be OK?" President Joe Biden said this week that European leaders kept asking that question during his recent foreign trip as they struggle to overcome their fears for US democracy following the Trump years. The evidence of recent days is that things are very far from OK.

