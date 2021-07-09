Joe Biden Wants You to Be Able to Fix Your Own Damn iPhones

CHAOS AT NATS GAME — WaPo: “Saturday night’s game between the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres was suspended after multiple gunshots were fired outside Nationals Park in a chaotic scene that ended with fans on the field and in the dugouts. The shooting happened on South Capitol Street, near an entrance to the stadium.” Police said there were three victims, but none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening. Story with video of the scene.