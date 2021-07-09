Joe Biden Wants You to Be Able to Fix Your Own Damn iPhones
Early Friday, President Joe Biden signed an executive order directing the Federal Trade Commission to draft new regulations limiting device manufacturers’ ability to restrict independent repairs of their products. The new rules for technology manufacturers are part of a sweeping order aimed at a wide range of industries—including banking, tech platforms, labor markets, internet service providers, and airlines—with the collective goal of increasing competition across the US economy.www.wired.com
