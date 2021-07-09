Which roster bubble veterans should interest the Eagles?
With training camp creeping up, there are veterans around the league getting ready to show their worth to their respective teams so they don’t lose their spots to younger players. ESPN recently came out with a list of one player from each team who could be on the receiving end of a pink slip if they don’t perform well in the summer months. Let’s take a look which teams’ respective ESPN reporter’s choice would be good fits for the Eagles.phillysportsnetwork.com
Comments / 0