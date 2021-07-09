Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The 100 Greatest Plays in Dolphins History: No. 65

By Alain Poupart
Posted by 
AllDolphins
AllDolphins
 9 days ago

To help count down the days to the start of the Miami Dolphins regular season last year, we marked each day with the corresponding jersey number and came up with the three best players to wear that number.

This year, we're counting down to the start of the regular season with a countdown of the top 100 plays in Dolphins history.

Given that the Dolphins have played 849 regular season games and 41 more in the playoffs, it's an awfully difficult task to narrow things down to 100 plays and then rank them. The plays selected were ranked on the basis of difficulty, uniqueness, immediate and long-lasting impact and historical significance.

The countdown initially appeared in Dolphin Digest in 2019 but has been updated.

We continue with No. 65:

No. 65: Doug Betters' block of an extra-point attempt vs. Philadelphia in 1984

Setting the stage: The 1984 Dolphins started with a resounding 18-point victory against two-time NFC champion Washington and that was just the beginning. The Dolphins won their first 10 games, including five in a row by at least 14 points heading into a Week 11 game against the Eagles, coming in with a 4-5-1 record. This game would prove a lot tougher than expected.

The play: After the Eagles jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, the Dolphins got things back on track and took a 24-17 lead in the fourth quarter. But then the Eagles appeared poised to tie the score when Ron Jaworski threw a 38-yard pass to wide receiver Melvin Hoover, which is when Doug Betters stood tall — literally. The defensive end who was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year the previous season came up with a huge special teams play when he used his 6-7 height to block the extra-point attempt with 1:52 left. After recovering an onside kick, the Dolphins clinched the victory to move them to 11-0 when an offside penalty gave them a clock-killing first down. Unfortunately, that would be the end of the undefeated run because the Dolphins would lose 34-28 in overtime at San Diego the following week.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Alain Poupart has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989. You can follow him on Twitter at @PoupartNFL. Feel free to submit questions every Friday for the All Dolphins mailbag.

Comments / 0

AllDolphins

AllDolphins

Miami, FL
65
Followers
266
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

AllDolphins is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Miami Dolphins

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Jaworski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Dolphin Digest#Nfc#Eagles#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
The Liberty Line

Eagles land star cornerback Xavien Howard in latest Bleacher Report mock trade

Trade rumors have been swirling around Dolphins standout CB Xavien Howard for some time now. Howard signed a 5-year, $75M extension back in May of 2019 and is now looking for a raise after leading the league in interceptions (10) and passes defended (20) last season. In addition, he's the first player to have double-digit INTs in a regular season since Antonio Cromartie had 10 in 2007.
NFLchatsports.com

Eagles News: Where Brandon Graham falls in NFL edge rusher rankings

14. Brandon Graham, Philadelphia Eagles. Graham is one player whose sack totals at the end of his career won’t do justice to how disruptive he was as a pass-rusher. Since 2014, Graham ranks tied for 16th at the position in total sacks, but only Khalil Mack, Cameron Jordan and Von Miller have recorded more pressures than Graham has (445). Pair that with a league-high 88 tackles for loss or no gain against the run over that same span and you have one of the most well-rounded edge defenders in the game.
NFLPosted by
NFLDraftBible

The Eagles are lying to themselves about Jalen Hurts

This week’s film breakdown analyzes Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts and his first 4 games at the end of the 2020 season. After Carson Wentz absolutely imploded, Hurts stepped in and provided a spark, but moving forward the Eagles have to be honest with themselves about what type of Quarterback Hurts will be. Can Hurts continue with his current play style? This episode uses the all-22 coaches film to analyze Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts.
NFLdolphinstalk.com

DolphinsTalk Podcast: Expectations for the Dolphins in 2021 and for the Dolphins Rookies

On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast Mike and Ian cover all of the HOT TOPICS in the world of the Miami Dolphins. They talk about the news of the Miami Dolphins training camp practices being open to the public and how you can get your tickets to see the Dolphins in training camp at their new facility. We talk about Ian’s quest to find the Miami Dolphins fan whose cardboard cut-out he got at the Super Bowl. Hear the story of how he tracked him down and found him. Mike then announces the 2021 DolphinsTalk.com Military Giveaway where we here at DolphinsTalk.com will send one military person and a guest to a Miami Dolphins Home Game in 2021 (2 tickets and a parking pass). Plus, Mike and Ian predict how the Dolphins rookies will do this upcoming season and what their numbers may be, what are realistic expectations for the team overall this year, and how will the log jam at WR possibly play out. All of this and more on today’s DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast.
NFLPosted by
Dolphin Nation

Report: Miami Dolphins make several changes to roster

With the Miami Dolphins training camp set to open soon, the team handled some personnel matters on Friday through a trio of transactions. The Dolphins signed wide receiver Isaiah Ford to a new contract, while releasing center Tyler Gauthier and safety Brian Cole. Ford was a seventh-round selection by the...
NFLBleacher Report

Top Potential NFL Trade Packages, Landing Spots for Dolphins CB Xavien Howard

The standoff between All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard and the Miami Dolphins is close to a breaking point. NFL Network's Michael Silver reported "a lot of trade chatter" surrounds the 28-year-old defensive back. The Dolphins prefer a first-round pick in return. Silver added several teams are "pondering such a move." Issues...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles debate table: Why not just keep Zach Ertz?

It’s funny how things change in the NFL so quickly. Heading into the 2020 NFL season, there were plenty of professional football pundits who still believed that Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers, and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce were the top three tight ends in the game.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why Dolphins can stay on schedule even if QB play doesn't leap in 2021

There’s been much made about the pressure facing second-year Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa this season. And, yes, if the Dolphins are to be taken seriously as a threat to make a postseason run in 2021, the team will need to get a much improved version of Tagovailoa to make that happen. But to think that Miami’s entire success as a team rides on Tagovailoa is to ignore the advances of some of the the NFL’s more successful reclamation projects in recent memory.
NFLngscsports.com

NFL Year of the Underdogs: Dolphins, Bears, Jaguars

Before the start of an NFL season, sports talk on radio and television tends to favor the elites. The teams expected to make playoff runs and compete for the Lombardi Trophy get most of the attention. However, there are always a few dark horse teams to watch closely to see just how much progress these teams are making. Three dark horse teams that could at least make a lot of noise this year are the Dolphins, Bears, and Jaguars.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Lacking leverage, Xavien Howard needs the Miami Dolphins

If you troll the internet social media forums and discussion boards you will know that Xavien Howard is the hottest trending Miami Dolphins topic and there is no end in sight. With training camp starting in 11 days, Howard is hoping that the Miami Dolphins will do something to help him. He needs them to help him because he has absolutely no leverage in this situation. He knows that the Dolphins know that, his agent knows that, and fans should know that.
NFL247Sports

Dolphins sign wide receiver Isaiah Ford amid series of roster moves

The Miami Dolphins are bringing a familiar face back to the offense. On Friday, Miami beat writer Joe Schad reported the Dolphins have signed wide receiver Isaiah Ford. Miami also waived safety Brian Cole and center Tyler Gauthier, both of whom spent the 2020-21 campaign on the Dolphins’ practice squad and signed futures contracts with the club following the season. Cole, a two-year letterman at Mississippi State, entered the league last year as a seventh-round pick by the Minnesota Vikings, while Gauthier previously spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots, who signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2019.
NFLchatsports.com

Xavien Howard Trade Rumors: Several Teams Interested amid Dolphins Contract Dispute

The NFL's reigning interception leader could eventually be on the move. On Wednesday, Michael Silver of NFL Network reported Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard is "unhappy" with the five-year, $75.25 million contract extension he signed two years ago and is looking for a new deal after he led the league with 10 interceptions in 2020.
NFLinsidetheiggles.com

Philadelphia Eagles draft prospects: Offensive lineman Michael Maietti

The Philadelphia Eagles front office seems to have decided that they’re putting all of their eggs in a basket with Jalen Hurts‘ name on it. While we sit back and watch how that works out, one thing is certain. The Birds need to build around the second-year signal-caller. We all...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Adam Schefter Continues To Mention 1 Team For Deshaun Watson

Grumblings of a potential Deshaun Watson to the Eagles trade have been circulating the NFL for months now. And at the forefront of those conversations is ESPN league insider Adam Schefter. During an appearance with ESPN’s Get Up on Thursday, Schefter once again brought up the possibility of the Texans...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts: Carson Wentz takes indirect shot at Eagles with latest comments

The Indianapolis Colts are hopeful that Carson Wentz has put his controversy-filled final season with the Philadelphia Eagles in the rearview mirror. Luckily for the Colts, everything we’ve heard from Wentz, his new teammates, and Indy’s coaching staff over the last few months suggest the former No. 2 overall pick cleared that mental hurdle the moment he was traded out of Philadelphia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy