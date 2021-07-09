Cancel
NFL

Jessie Bates Much Lower Than Expected in Latest Safety Rankings

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 9 days ago

CINCINNATI — Bengals safety Jessie Bates had a breakout campaign in 2020, finishing with 109 tackles, three interceptions and 15 passes defensed.

Despite being Pro Football Focus' top graded safety, the 24-year-old was 10th in ESPN's safety rankings.

They surveyed more than 50 NFL executive, scouts, coaches and players to help decide the top-10 players at each position. Voters gave their best 10 to 15 safeties.

Bates was ranked as high as sixth on some lists and wasn't ranked on others.

"If he was on a different team, people would love this guy," an NFL executive told ESPN.

An AFC Coordinator also praised Bates: "He's a really good player, he just plays in Cincinnati so he doesn't get the recognition."

While that may be true, another high-end season from Bates should help him get the respect he deserves.

"Bates' 47.7% completion percentage as the nearest defender ranks third among safeties, and he basically got a pass deflection every third time he was targeted (15 breakups on 44 tries)," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote. "Not all evaluators were high on Bates, but he got enough votes in the Nos. 6-8 range to outdistance the honorable mentions."

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was No. 1 in the rankings, followed by Justin Simmons, Budda Baker and Jamal Adams.

The 24-year-old is a special player. Our own Mike Santagata did a great film breakdown of Bates. Check it out here.

AllBengals brings you in-depth coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals

