Fulton Wants to Make Ergonomic Insoles Cool

Vice
Vice
 9 days ago

I've got bad knees. Big time. I wrestled competitively from first grade through my senior year of college, and despite wearing double knee pads for the last four years (and consequently looking like a giant scrub), my DIII legacy is mostly felt about half an inch beneath my kneecaps. Now, they aren’t so awful that I have trouble walking, but I certainly can’t kneel on hard surfaces, and I have a hard time running without patella straps. The various orthopedists I’ve seen over the years all agree that I’ll have to get them swapped for the titanium stuff at some point—though to be honest, I’m looking forward to the medical advances in knee replacement that I assume will allow me to squat thousands of pounds and dunk a basketball (on a nine-foot rim).

Vice

Vice

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

