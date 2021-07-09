Fear Street Part 2: 1978 Review: Gory Sequel Expands Universe

Sitting somewhere between a TV event and a ready made film franchise, the second part of Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy transports us back to the late ’70s and into the heyday of the slasher movie. Bookended with our core ’90s-set story, this segment recounts the tale of the Camp Nightwing massacre, as relayed by C. Berman (Gillian Jacobs), the sole survivor of the slayings. Loosely based on the books by R.L. Stine but leaning into a hard R-rating Fear Street Part Two: 1978 is teen-centric but is about as suitable for teenage viewers as its influences–i.e. it depends on the kid.