Lawndale Block Club Convention Aims To Bring Back A Tradition That Helped Residents Feel Safe

NORTH LAWNDALE — A convention to rejuvenate block clubs on the West Side will be held later this month as neighbors try to make their communities more safe and welcoming. The 24th Ward Block Club Convention will be hosted 10 a.m.-noon July 17 at the Douglass Park Fieldhouse, 1401 S. Sacramento Drive. The convention will give residents a chance to learn more about how they can form a block club and revive one that has gone defunct, and it will equip neighbors with city resources to organize a club and host events.