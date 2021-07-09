Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Lawndale Block Club Convention Aims To Bring Back A Tradition That Helped Residents Feel Safe

By Pascal Sabino
blockclubchicago.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH LAWNDALE — A convention to rejuvenate block clubs on the West Side will be held later this month as neighbors try to make their communities more safe and welcoming. The 24th Ward Block Club Convention will be hosted 10 a.m.-noon July 17 at the Douglass Park Fieldhouse, 1401 S. Sacramento Drive. The convention will give residents a chance to learn more about how they can form a block club and revive one that has gone defunct, and it will equip neighbors with city resources to organize a club and host events.

blockclubchicago.org

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Lawndale, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carol White
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Lawndale#Chicago Public Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news Sunday on social media, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. It would have been Gauff's first Olympic appearance after notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
Public HealthABC News

1st COVID-19 case confirmed in Tokyo Olympic Village

The first COVID-19 case inside the Olympic Village was confirmed, officials said Saturday, as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are set to kick off in less than a week. The case was reported after a screening test conducted Friday, according to Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto. The person is not an...

Comments / 1

Community Policy