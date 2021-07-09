In Her Own Words: Dr. Michele Nealon cultivated teamwork and wellness within her university to steer it through the crisis

As lead pastor at Mill City Church in Minneapolis, Stephanie O’Brien led her church in responding to the rapid change of the past year, and as an adjunct professor at Bethel Seminary, she’s teaching others to do the same. O’Brien defines agile leadership as the ability to take wise and effective action amid complex, rapidly changing conditions. “We have to be in the ready position,” she says. “We need to follow the Holy Spirit and cooperate in what God is already doing.”