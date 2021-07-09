Cancel
In Her Own Words: Dr. Michele Nealon cultivated teamwork and wellness within her university to steer it through the crisis

By Ellen Sherberg
bizjournals
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs our communities reopen, women reflect on what the pandemic has meant to their families, colleagues, customers and communities. Clinical psychologist Dr. Michele Nealon leads the seven-campus, private university Chicago School of Professional Psychology. Cooperation and collaboration are her keys to pandemic survival. "When the pandemic hit and the world...

Healthbizjournals

In Her Own Words: Nicole Kitowski banks on wellness

As our communities reopen, women reflect on what the pandemic has meant to their families, colleagues, customers and communities. Marathon runner Nicole Kitowski rose from teller to Chief Risk Officer over 10 years demonstrating the value of resilience, focus, mental health and physical strength. "Staying active has been a focal...
Public Healthbizjournals

In Her Own Words: Sarah Broderick says 'the pandemic gave me hope'

As our communities reopen, women reflect on what the pandemic has meant to their families, colleagues, customers and communities. For Sarah Broderick, who took the CFO post at marketing agency Known this spring, the past 18 months represent a profound shift in values. "While it may sound shockingly counter-intuitive, and...
Louisville, KYwdrb.com

In their own words | ERICA REEVEY

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Erica Reevey is a licensed clinical social worker and a co-founder of the Black Counseling and Consulting Collective, a nonprofit organization aimed at promoting the advancement of Black mental health and quality of care. She also is CEO/Founder of Therapists Need Therapy 2, which offers counseling to licensed mental health professionals.
Mental HealthThrive Global

The Solution to Post-pandemic Burnout?

When people discover that I’m a mindfulness coach, they tell me stuff. Friends, family, clients, and the barista at my favorite coffee shop have mentioned how overwhelmed they are feeling right now. After a year and a half of pandemic, fear, isolation, and disruption, who wouldn’t be burned out and seeking release?
Sciencenaturalhealth365.com

Censored COVID News: The real risk revealed with Andrew Kaufman, MD

Another segment of the population thinks very differently about the threat of infection that COVID-19 represents. These are the people who likely go about their days and do not fear exposure to the virus. They trust their immune systems to defend against invaders, and they know that disease can only form if the conditions are right within the body.
Relationshipsgoodmenproject.com

Our Family Got Vaccinated. We All Got COVID. We’ll All Live.

Two weeks ago, we took a family trip out of state, our first in eighteen months. Three-quarters of us had been fully vaccinated with two doses of the Pfizer shot, with the exception being our 11-year old daughter. We’d been extremely diligent for a year and half (often militant) in taking precautions: isolating and masking and distancing since March of 2020.
Saint Paul, MNBethel University News

How to Cultivate Agile Leadership in Times of Crisis and Change

As lead pastor at Mill City Church in Minneapolis, Stephanie O’Brien led her church in responding to the rapid change of the past year, and as an adjunct professor at Bethel Seminary, she’s teaching others to do the same. O’Brien defines agile leadership as the ability to take wise and effective action amid complex, rapidly changing conditions. “We have to be in the ready position,” she says. “We need to follow the Holy Spirit and cooperate in what God is already doing.”
Healthbizjournals

In Her Own Words: Lauren Prince's team rises to the occasion

As our communities reopen, women reflect on what the pandemic has meant to their families, colleagues, customers and communities. Lauren Prince, president of Donor Inc. in Los Angeles, had a change of heart about remote work when her team was forced to do business at home. "The pandemic changed so...
Yogabizjournals

In Her Own Words: Loop & Tie founder Sara Rodell learns to relinquish control

As our communities reopen, women reflect on what the pandemic has meant to their families, colleagues, customers and communities. Entrepreneur Sara Rodell’s journey started within, by controlling her own response to the pandemic and using her newfound energy to give back with her company Loop & Tie, a client gifting platform as well as to co-found nonprofit Covid Tech Connect.
Militarybizjournals

In Her Own Words: Sharee Ashford leaves military for mosquitoes

As our communities reopen, women reflect on what the pandemic has meant to their families, colleagues, customers and communities. Following six years of military service, Sharee Ashford was ready to be her own boss. “The past year and a half have been unlike anything we’ve ever seen before. The mandated...
Societybizjournals

In Her Own Words: New mom Sarah Green-Vieux speaks up as a Black woman

As our communities reopen, women reflect on what the pandemic has meant to their families, colleagues, customers and communities. As part of a professional leadership network, Sarah Green-Vieux advocates within her company and in all aspects of her life as a corporate executive and the mother of a newborn daughter.
Mental HealthMedPage Today

The Psychological Repercussions of Patient Complaints

In any industry, there will always be unhappy customers. Having a formalized method of dealing with complaints is absolutely necessary to protect consumers and patients. What isn't discussed enough, though, is the psychological repercussions the complaints can have on physicians and other medical providers. Most providers spend years in school,...
Educationbizjournals

2021 Women of Influence

“The power or capacity of causing an effect in indirect or intangible ways." That’s the definition of influence. Each year, Albuquerque Business First honors local leaders who embody that definition with its Women of Influence Awards. Now in its 17th year, the recognition was created to recognize individuals who continually have a positive and meaningful impact in the community.
Mental HealthWISH-TV

Mental health counselor talks about emerging trend: ‘vaccine shaming’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some people have decided not to get the coronavirus vaccine. But, many of these folks are receiving backlash form others for their decisions. “Vaccine shaming,” health experts say, is when vaccinated people lash out at others who have not been inoculated. The practice is dividing families, destroying friendships, and even affecting workplaces.
Sheldon, IAkiwaradio.com

LCRF Mini-Grant Helps NCC Expand Healthcare Simulation

Sheldon, Iowa — Northwest Iowa Community College has expanded its healthcare simulation capabilities thanks to a mini-grant from the Lyon County Riverboat Foundation. The $2,000 grant funds the purchase of a geriatric manikin, laundry hamper and bed linens to be used in lab space for the Certified Nurse Assistant courses offered by the college.

