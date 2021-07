Low fidelity or “lo-fi” music has roots that are difficult to pinpoint. If we go by the literal definition of fidelity — the degree of exactness with which something is copied or reproduced — then lo-fi music can be defined as music captured without precision. What muddies the waters here is how recording technology has improved since its invention. It’s now cheaper and easier to accurately record music without the sonic artifacts introduced by analog tape. As a result, heavily saturated & noisy mixes with audible tape edits and imperfect performances are relatively easy to avoid. Additionally, the quality of samples and virtual instruments has become about as “high fidelity” as it gets, with VSTs and sample libraries being created in world-class studios, enlisting the talents of some of the best musicians available. Because of this, today’s bedroom recordings are arguably less “lo-fi” than the most expensive and best-selling records of decades past. Some of my favorite recordings by bands including The Beach Boys, The Beatles, garage rock heroes The Kinks (and plenty of other artists that had access to top-of-the-line studios and engineers in their day), would certainly be considered lo-fi if they were recorded exactly as they were and released today.