Eurowings Expands Summer, Winter Schedules

Greece is a small country located on the South-East border of Europe, between Italy and Turkey. Apart from its impressive history, the country is famous for its islands. From early May to late September the weather in Greece is perfect for swimming. Tourists from really cold climates that can’t stand hot weather prefer to visit Greece in April and October. In the winter, islands are not an attraction for Greece and other destinations like Pelion and Kalavryta can provide pleasant experiences for those who are into winter sports. Luxury Yacht Charters in Greece.