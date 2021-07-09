Cancel
Eurowings Expands Summer, Winter Schedules

By Mario Bertoletti
airwaysmag.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI – Eurowings (EW) does not want to be left behind in the summer vacation race and announces new services to Eastern Europe, Southeastern Europe, and North Africa. The announced services will fly from Düsseldorf (DUS) to Bergamo (BGY) in Italy, Kyiv (IEV) in Ukraine, and Zagreb (ZAG) in Croatia. Also added are Cologne/Bonn (CGN) to Yerevan (EVN) in Armenia, and Marrakesh (RAK) in Morocco, Stuttgart (STR) to RAK, and new services from Salzburg (SZG) in Austria to Larnaca (LCA) in Cyprus.

