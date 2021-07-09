Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

This training can help you become a certified English teacher online or around the world

By VB Deals
VentureBeat
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaybe you’re a teacher who’s gotten a little burnt out on the usual day-to-day grind. Or maybe you’re looking to supplement your income by teaching something you know well. Or you might just have a yen for adventure and you’d like a job that can help take you virtually anywhere around the world.

venturebeat.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Education#English Vocabulary#Reading And Writing#Around The World#Cpd#Advanced Skills#Venturebeat Deals#Stackcommerce#Venturebeat Venturebeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Educationhowtogeek.com

How Online Study Groups Can Help You Focus on Schoolwork

It can be difficult to study on your own if you’re easily distracted. Studying as part of a group might help you maintain your focus, but that’s not always possible. That’s why many students are turning to online study groups to get work done instead. Why Use Online Study Groups?
Educationraleighnews.net

How training helps teachers understand students

Washington [US], July 12 (ANI): North Carolina State University researchers found that a four-week training course made a substantial difference in helping special education teachers anticipate different ways students with learning disabilities might solve math problems. The findings of the study were published in the 'Journal of Mathematics Teacher Education'.
Societymassachusettsnewswire.com

2021 UN World Youth Skills Day: Free Online Courses in 18 Languages Can Help Mentors Equip Youth for Success

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — For UN World Youth Skills Day, celebrated July 15, the Church of Scientology International provides skills training resources for mentors, nonprofits and community programs to help youth improve their ability to learn new skills and survive in today’s competitive and challenging world. These are available free of charge on the Scientology website at Scientology.org/courses.
Internetnewswatchtv.com

eStudy – The Better Way to Teach and Learn Online

Teaching and learning online presents its share of obstacles. Without a properly designed platform, online education falls flat, missing the ingredients that make in-person learning so transformative. Whether you’re looking for a way to support an exclusively online exchange or something to support in-person learning, eStudy is easily the most...
EducationThe Guardian

Teacher training

Other lives: Lecturer who trained teachers of English language, literature and drama. Other lives: Innovator in the fields of teacher training and higher education. 'It's been hard, I'm not going to lie': new teachers' first term in a Covid pandemic. One accidentally ‘outed’ herself to students; another ‘took’ his class...
Internetknowtechie.com

Top useful websites that can help you with studying

Being a student isn’t always easy. While studying is certainly one of the most exciting periods of life for many people, filled with new experiences and opportunities for exploration, getting a great education presents its own set of challenges. Many students find themselves needing a bit of extra help when it comes to getting through their studies.
InternetFontana Herald News

New online tools can help parents prepare for upcoming school year

With the state’s economy and businesses now fully open, many parents in Fontana are wondering what to expect in the coming school year. This school year will look very different than the last, as all of California’s schools are expected to return to full in-person instruction for the 2021-2022 school year. Locally, Fontana Unified School District’s first day of the 2021-22 school year is scheduled for Aug. 6.
YogaWorld Economic Forum

How mindfulness training can help children sleep better

Children who learned mindfulness at school slept better, according to a new study. They slept, on average, 74 minutes more per night than they had before the intervention. REM sleep, which includes dreaming and helps consolidate memories, also lengthened in children who learned the techniques. At-risk children gained more than...
EducationPosted by
Forbes

Parents Choose Blended Learning For The Classrooms Of The Future

Covid-19 has seen schools switch to blended learning through necessity - but it is fast becoming the preferred option for many parents. As schools reopened to students following the first stage of the pandemic, many moved to a combination of in-person and remote teaching as a temporary measure. But just...
Collegesgritdaily.com

Startups Make It Easy to Find a Free College Level Education Online

As necessary as education is to our modern workforce, a traditional degree has become prohibitively expensive. College costs have tripled in less than 20 years. This incredible cost burden leaves students struggling to pay rent, unable to afford a healthy diet, and trapped in debt for decades. Despite sacrificing so much for their education, 73% of college graduates are unable to find a job related to their degree. So why did millions of students give up so much to receive so little in return? Few realize a free online college education is available online, and that there are tools available to ease their search.
Educationviolinist.com

Having a good teacher is the most important thing you can do

After a long time without regular lessons, I started back to lessons with a new teacher. My teacher is a well qualified professional, with a Master's Degree from Northwestern. This young lady has changed my playing life... I've been at lessons for about 6 months and we really started from scratch: Even though I am an intermediate to advanced level player. This is because I have some serious tension related issues that have limited my ability to move on. (My teacher had similar issues 5 years ago and had to rework some her own playing) I did a lot of work with open strings and string crossings for a couple of months and have worked on all aspects of my playing. I am learning to practice slowly with a metronome and realize that you can learn so, so much from Bach. There are a lot of online and printed resources available to a player... but none are as good as a great teacher. My last lesson was so hard, and so fun... we were playing the slow movement of the Bach double and having a seminar on bow speed at the same time. I could see where the open string practice was paying off.
Mental HealthKilleen Daily Herald

Boards can help visions become reality

Jenny Cathcart knows the power of setting intentions, as well as the power of women supporting women. Thus gathering women to create vision boards seemed like a no-brainer to Cathcart, who is a health coach, when her friend Alyson Fisher suggested the idea. And in true COVID-era fashion, the women arranged for the meeting to take place via Zoom in January.
Heath Springs, SCLancaster News

2nd Heath Springs teacher certified in financial literacy

A second Heath Springs Elementary School teacher has received a state honor in finance. Fifth-grade teacher Ashli Black recently completed her first level of the S.C. Financial Literacy Master Teacher program. She was one of 27 educators in the program and achieved the Bronze level certification. The program started in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy