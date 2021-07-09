Flood Warning issued for Bennington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 11:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bennington The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Flood Warning for the Hoosic River At Williamstown. * Until late this evening. * At 9:00 AM EDT Friday the stage was 8.6 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 9.3 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this afternoon. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, flood stage. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.3 feet on 04/02/2004. Hoosic River Williamstown Flood Stage: 9.0 Observed Stage at Fri 9 am: 8.6 Forecast: Fri 2 pm 9.3 Fri 8 pm 8.7 Sat 2 am 7.6 Sat 8 am 7.1 Sat 2 pm 6.8 Sat 8 pm 6.6 Sun 2 am 6.4 Sun 8 am 6.4 Sun 2 pm 6.3 Sun 8 pm 6.3 Mon 2 am 6.2