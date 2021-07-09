Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Flood Warning issued for Bennington by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 11:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bennington The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Flood Warning for the Hoosic River At Williamstown. * Until late this evening. * At 9:00 AM EDT Friday the stage was 8.6 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 9.3 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this afternoon. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, flood stage. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.3 feet on 04/02/2004. Hoosic River Williamstown Flood Stage: 9.0 Observed Stage at Fri 9 am: 8.6 Forecast: Fri 2 pm 9.3 Fri 8 pm 8.7 Sat 2 am 7.6 Sat 8 am 7.1 Sat 2 pm 6.8 Sat 8 pm 6.6 Sun 2 am 6.4 Sun 8 am 6.4 Sun 2 pm 6.3 Sun 8 pm 6.3 Mon 2 am 6.2

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws#Weather#National Weather Service#Hoosic River
Related
Posted by
NBC News

Two more Texas Democrats test positive for Covid-19

Two more Texas Democrats who fled to Washington in an attempt to block passage of Republican-sponsored voter restrictions have tested positive for Covid-19, the state House Democratic Caucus said Sunday. The number of positive cases in the state House delegation is now five. Three were reported Saturday. State Rep. Trey...
Posted by
Reuters

Israeli firm's spyware used to target journalists' cell phones - reports

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - An Israeli company's spyware was used in attempted and successful hacks of 37 smartphones belonging to journalists, government officials and human rights activists around the world, according to an investigation by 17 media organizations published on Sunday. One of the organizations, The Washington Post, said...
Posted by
The Associated Press

First positive COVID tests for athletes in Olympic Village

TOKYO (AP) — Two athletes living in the Olympic Village have tested positive for COVID-19, the first to do so with the Tokyo Games opening on Friday. Organizers confirmed the positive tests on Sunday and both were listed as non-Japanese. No names or other details were provided. Organizers on Sunday...
NBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news Sunday on social media, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. It would have been Gauff's first Olympic appearance after notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
MoviesNBC News

Spike Lee mistakenly announces Palme d'Or winner early at a Cannes festival full of surprises

Spike Lee jumped the gun on Saturday, announcing Palme d'Or winner "Titane" before the other prizes at the Cannes Film Festival awards. The unplanned goof could have robbed the awards of their usual suspense, but instead created a thrillingly unpredictable energy as presenters and attendees alike tried to imagine how to get the train back on track and what the jury president might do next — while holding their breath for the festival's second-ever female Palme d'Or winner to accept her prize.
GolfPosted by
CNN

Collin Morikawa makes history with Open win after dramatic final round

(CNN) — Collin Morikawa won the Open golf tournament on Sunday, finishing two shots ahead of Jordan Spieth. The 24-year-old came into the final day of the major a shot behind Louis Oosthuizen, but a run of three straight birdies on the back nine helped propel the American past the South African, who had topped the leaderboard over the tournament's previous three days.

Comments / 0

Community Policy