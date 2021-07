It is, for the time being, not coming home. Sadly, and frustratingly, that’s resulted in a bunch of racist trash making themselves known in the comments on some England players’ social media posts. In Tacoma OL Reign got the first win of the Sam Laity era thanks to a pair of goals from Bethany Balcer. Messi and Argentina won the Copa America, and Gyasi Zardes is probably better than most people give him credit for.