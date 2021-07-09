Meet this year’s grant awardees & art college bound high school seniors!
As the arts sector moves through the coronavirus pandemic, grants and opportunities for artists and cultural organizations are more important now than ever. We are so proud to highlight this year’s grant awardees and the talented high school seniors who have earned art college acceptances and scholarships. From commissions, grants, awards and a unique job opportunity, a list of opportunities for artists, creative workers and students can be found in this month’s issue.www.qgazette.com
Comments / 0