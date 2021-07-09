Flood Warning issued for Berkshire by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 12:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkshire The Flood Warning is now in effect until just after midnight tonight The Flood Warning continues for the Hoosic River At Williamstown. * Until just after midnight tonight. * At 12:00 PM EDT Friday the stage was 9.4 feet. * Flood stage is 9.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 12:00 PM EDT Friday was 9.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.5 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Flood stage. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.5 feet on 03/08/2008. Hoosic River Williamstown Flood Stage: 9.0 Observed Stage at Fri 12 pm: 9.4 Forecast: Fri 2 pm 9.5 Fri 8 pm 8.9 Sat 2 am 7.7 Sat 8 am 7.1 Sat 2 pm 6.8 Sat 8 pm 6.6 Sun 2 am 6.5 Sun 8 am 6.4 Sun 2 pm 6.3 Sun 8 pm 6.3 Mon 2 am 6.2 Mon 8 am 6.2