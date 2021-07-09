Run The World - Episode 1.08 - Almost, Lady, Almost! (Season Finale) - Press Release

TRAVEL TO "FANTASY ISLAND" ON THE ALL-NEW SNEAK PEEK SPECIAL "WELCOME TO THE NEW FANTASY ISLAND" SUNDAY, AUGUST 8, ON FOX. FANTASY ISLAND Premieres Tuesday, Aug. 10, on FOX!. Travel to FANTASY ISLAND for an exciting, behind-the-scenes look at the all-new version of the classic show premiering this month on FOX. Shot entirely on the lush island of Puerto Rico, the half-hour special will explore how the iconic series was re-imagined with new characters and visitors (and the celebrities playing them!), while offering viewers a front-row seat to the making of an exclusive scene from the pilot. Don't miss WELCOME TO THE NEW FANTASY ISLAND, airing Sunday, Aug. 8 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SP-2201) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)
