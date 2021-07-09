Why Marsai Martin Isn’t Ready To Grow Up: 'Honestly, I'm Still A Kid At The End Of The Day'

The star talks making an impact at a young age, turning 17, and the "teenage things" she still wants to experience — if her work schedule allows for it. When Marsai Martin was approached with the opportunity to host a virtual awards ceremony for Invisalign as part of their ChangeMakers program, honoring young people making a difference in their communities and rewarding them with $5,000 to continue their work, she jumped at it. According to the star, bringing smiles and joy to people, whether on Blackish with her impeccable comedic timing, or through opportunities like this one, is part of her purpose. Martin also knows a thing or two about making an impact at a young age because she’s done it. The 16-year-old is the youngest executive producer in Hollywood, helming her studio Genius Entertainment and using it to tell important stories that don’t often get the spotlight. That includes the upcoming adaption of the novel Amari and the Night Brothers and the 2019 hit film Little, which she came up with the idea for when she was 10. She’s only getting started.