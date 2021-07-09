Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Why Marsai Martin Isn’t Ready To Grow Up: 'Honestly, I'm Still A Kid At The End Of The Day'

By Victoria Uwumarogie
Essence
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe star talks making an impact at a young age, turning 17, and the "teenage things" she still wants to experience — if her work schedule allows for it. When Marsai Martin was approached with the opportunity to host a virtual awards ceremony for Invisalign as part of their ChangeMakers program, honoring young people making a difference in their communities and rewarding them with $5,000 to continue their work, she jumped at it. According to the star, bringing smiles and joy to people, whether on Blackish with her impeccable comedic timing, or through opportunities like this one, is part of her purpose. Martin also knows a thing or two about making an impact at a young age because she’s done it. The 16-year-old is the youngest executive producer in Hollywood, helming her studio Genius Entertainment and using it to tell important stories that don’t often get the spotlight. That includes the upcoming adaption of the novel Amari and the Night Brothers and the 2019 hit film Little, which she came up with the idea for when she was 10. She’s only getting started.

www.essence.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marsai Martin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Changemakers#Genius Entertainment#Time#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiescoveteur.com

Meet Hollywood’s Youngest Producer

Since 2014, Marsai Martin has been dazzling us all on the small screen in her role as Diane Johnson on the NBC sitcom Black-ish. Then, at only 14 years of age, she made history and became the youngest Hollywood executive producer for the comedy film Little. So if it's not already clear by now, she's not your average teenager.
CelebritiesNYLON

Marsai Martin Is Having A "Hot Girl Summer, Minor's Edition"

16-year-old Marsai Martin first lit up our television screens in 2014 as Dianne — the precocious youngest daughter of the Johnson bunch — on the ABC hit, Black-ish. Her dry humor, comedic timing, and mischievous grin made audiences laugh nationwide, and secured her spot as young Hollywood's burgeoning It girl.
Beauty & Fashionfashionista.com

How I Shop: Marsai Martin

We all buy clothes, but no two people shop the same. It can be a social experience, and a deeply personal one; at times, it can be impulsive and entertaining, at others, purpose-driven, a chore. Where do you shop? When do you shop? How do you decide what you need, how much to spend and what's "you"? These are some of the questions we're putting to prominent figures in our column "How I Shop."
TV & VideosPosted by
rolling out

Marsai Martin reveals how her new show ‘Saturdays’ tackles sickle cell anemia

“Black-ish” star Marsai Martin announced in March that her new series, “Saturdays,” was picked up by The Disney Channel. Martin is executive producer of the comedy through her Genius Entertainment production company, which is about a young Black girl and her competitive roller-skating crew. Danielle Jalade has been cast in the lead role as “Paris,” and veteran actors Omar Gooding and Golden Brooks will play her parents.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Glows In Selfie With Her ‘Coconut’ Emme, 13, After House Hunting With Ben Affleck

Ready for the weekend! J.Lo and her 13-year-old daughter Emme looked so much alike in this sweet new photo as they snuggled up. Jennifer Lopez, 51, posted the cutest photo with her daughter Emme, 13! The This Is Me…Then singer and her daughter looked SO much alike as they posed for the selfie, shared to Jen’s Instagram account on Saturday, July 17. “#WeekendVibes with my coconut,” Jennifer captioned the photo, which has already racked over half a million likes.
New York City, NYHollywood Life

Suri Cruise, 15, Looks Like Mom Katie Holmes From The ’90s In Flare Jeans — Photo

Suri Cruise appears to have taken a page from mom Katie Holmes’ style handbook, as she was seen rocking flare jeans in NYC on July 16. Suri Cruise looked like a miniature version of mom Katie Holmes while out in New York on July 16. The teen, 15, stepped out with a friend on Friday and rocked the ultimate ’90s fashion staple: high-waisted flare jeans, complete with a simple white tank top and tote bag. She also pulled back her long locks with a red clip as she strolled the city.
Los Angeles, CAhotnewhiphop.com

Adult Film Star Dahlia Sky Passes Away From "Potential Suicide": Report

The adult film industry is mourning the tragic loss of one of its stars. Dahlia Sky was just a month shy of her 32nd birthday when on June 30, she was found dead inside of her vehicle in Los Angeles. There have been speculative reports regarding her cause of death, but the New York Post claims that police are investigating Sky as a "potential suicide."
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Kelly Dodd In NEW Social Media Feud With ‘Pump Rules’ Star

Another day, another social media feud. Kelly Dodd is at odds with yet another Bravo star. This time, she’s fighting with someone who’s already had her share of online feuds. Previously, Below Deck Med alum Hannah Ferrier called out the RHOC alum on Instagram. As fans know, Kelly is in the midst of a feud with Heather Dubrow.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie leaves Today show set for exciting next venture

Savannah Guthrie hung up her Today show shoes on Friday and bid farewell to the show temporarily as she set off for new pastures. The star shared an excited post on Instagram informing her fans that she was finally leaving America and headed to Tokyo to fulfill her dreams of hosting the Olympic ceremony for NBC.
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Brad Pitt Secretly Dating A-list Ex for 'Mutual Benefits'?

More than 30 years in the limelight, Brad Pitt has spent years going through numerous relationships in Hollywood, but one of them was rumored to come back under the terms of "Friends with Benefits." Juliette Lewis, Christina Applegate, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Nicole Poturalski are a part of his...
Malibu, CAPeople

Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan Are Married! Couple Ties the Knot After Pandemic Delayed Wedding

It's official — Derek Fisher and Gloria Govan have said "I do" at long last. Govan and Fisher, former NBA player and current head coach for the Los Angeles Sparks, got married on Saturday at Cielo Farms in Malibu, California. The newlyweds got engaged in April 2018 after dating for three years and were forced to delay their wedding last April due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy