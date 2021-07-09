Cancel
Widow of former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat dies in Egypt

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAIRO (AP) — Jehan Sadat, widow of former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, the first Arab leader to make peace with Israel, died in Egypt on Friday. She was 87. In recent weeks, Egyptian media press reported that she had been hospitalized and was battling cancer. Last year, she received medical treatment in the United States but was hospitalized again shortly after returning home as her condition deteriorated, her family told local newspapers. No further details about her illness were made available.

