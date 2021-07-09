Framingham Public Schools Wants To Re-Brand With New Logo

FRAMINGHAM – The bylaw that was passed in 2019, to implement a fee ($0.10) for any disposable bags used by all stores in Framingham, is now in effect. Many residents have noticed that it should have been revised or possibly completely reworked due to the new shopping habits of many shoppers. For example, those who choose to use curbside pick up, either because it is convenient or because it is exceptionally helpful for anyone old and/or in poor health, is now forced to pay for bags.