Framingham, MA

Framingham Public Schools Wants To Re-Brand With New Logo

By editor
Posted by 
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 11 days ago

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Public School District wants to unveil a new logo for the 2021-2022 school year. The public school district hired a consultant who has created two possible new logos. The first viewing of the two logos was at the School Committee meeting at the end of June. The...

framinghamsource.com

FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/
Framingham, MA
