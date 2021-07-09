Framingham Public Schools Wants To Re-Brand With New Logo

FRAMINGHAM – I am Leora Mallach and I am running to represent District 7 on City Council. Growing up in a civically minded family, along with many fascinating dinner table conversations about the local political landscape, I have vivid memories of holding signs for our PA congressman as far back as 3rd grade. Most of my family is politically engaged, and my sister currently serves on her town select board while she is deployed overseas with the VT National Guard. I believe deeply in grassroots organizing, where ordinary people come together to effect positive change. As a professional experiential educator and entrepreneur, I bring together disparate voices and communities around shared projects and values to strengthen the community.
