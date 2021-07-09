WATCH: Wanda Sykes Helps White People 'Win' a Black Friend
Wanda Sykes' time as Kimmel guest host has come to an end, but we'll always have the game of "Who Wants to Win a Black Friend" to remember her by. Last night, Sykes introduced three white guys looking for a Black friend and shepherded them through their faux game show journey. "One of you is going to get a new BFF — Black friend forever," said the comedian. "I've said many times that I believe that every white person should have at least one Black friend."www.primetimer.com
