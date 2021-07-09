WATCH: Wanda Sykes Helps White People 'Win' a Black Friend

The CBS daytime talk show announced on today's show that O'Connell will succeed Sharon Osbourne. “We are beyond thrilled Jerry O’Connell is our new host,” said executive producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews. “We loved his infectious enthusiasm, humor, openness and insights as a guest co-host and look forward to him now bringing those dynamic qualities to the show every day. As an accomplished actor, devoted husband and father, Jerry will bring a unique and entertaining perspective to the conversation.” O'Connell, who's become a daytime staple having guest hosted many daytime talk shows and even briefly hosted one himself, added: "It’s real exciting. First of all, I want to say, you ladies have been so welcoming to me. I mean, I came here as a guest months ago. And just from the moment I walked in, you’re just gracious, you’re kind, you’re fun, and it worked. And here we are. We’re going to have a lot of fun, we really are.”