WHAT? DEC Rescues a Baby Fawn Wearing a Collar and Tied To a Pole

By Cindy McMullen
Posted by 
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM
 14 days ago
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has rescued a newborn baby fawn, from a person who was keeping it tied up. No, no, no, how can this be happening? This is the time of year when a doe will leave their young unattended to feed until it's strong enough to keep up. Mothers will also intentionally stay away from their young, up to 12 hours at a time, as a way of protecting them because will follow.

Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Oneonta, NY
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

7 Amazing New York Forts to See This Summer

History is writ large across Upstate New York. And there is no better place to start your living history lessons than by visiting some of Upstate's greatest forts. They welcome thousands of visitors each summer, so this might be the perfect time to put some of these historical treasures on your summer bucket list! And bring the whole family....the kids will really enjoy these!
LifestylePosted by
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Ten Amazing Breathtaking Views of Upstate New York

Upstate New York is known for its abundance of natural beauty. From the Finger Lakes to the Hudson Valley and from the Adirondacks to the Catskills, everywhere you turn Mother Nature is ready to put on a show for you. Here are ten places to really see some "wow" views of Upstate New York. Don't forget your camera!
Utica, NYPosted by
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

It’s Been Raining Cats and Dogs for 2 Weeks. When Will It Stop?

The Utica-Rome Mohawk Valley region has seen an abnormal amount of rainfall over the last 2-weeks. According to the National Weather Service, in the last 14-days, parts of the Mohawk Valley have gotten upwards of 10 inches of rain. Putting that into perspective, on average an inch of rain equals just a little more than a foot of snow. Think about those snow totals for a moment. By the way, the average rainfall for the Mohawk Valley is .29 inches for the month of July.
Fly Creek, NYPosted by
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Dramatic Fly Creek Water Rescue Saves Person’s Life

The past couple of days have brought some scary times along our waterways. Record rainfall, according to NWS Observer Dave Mattice, on several days has caused our normally placid creeks and rivers to become quite unruly. This can be seen almost everywhere. I see it everyday when I come to work and cross the Rt. 357 Susquehanna bridge in Unadilla. The water appeared to be just a foot from reaching the bridge level yesterday. Again, some scary times.
CarsPosted by
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Hanging Items From Your Rearview Mirror – Legal Or Not?

Do you have an item or items hanging from your rearview mirror? I'm guessing many of us have at one time or other, maybe even currently. When I bought my first car, I did what everyone else was doing. I hung one of those pine tree air fresheners on my rearview mirror. It was the cool thing to do, right? Well, the smell wasn't exactly what I was aiming for, but I guess it masked any smells coming from whatever garbage was left under the seats.
MusicPosted by
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Tesla Plot ‘Let’s Get Real!’ 2021 North American Tour

Tesla will make their return to the stage in early August on their Let's Get Real! North American tour, which will run through November. The modern-day cowboys will kick off their trek on Aug. 5 in Grants Pass, Ore., and conclude on Nov. 20 in Tupelo, Miss. They'll be opening for Lynyrd Skynyrd on several dates, and in mid-August they'll play one show apiece with Styx and Kid Rock. Full ticket information can be found on Tesla's website.
Homer, NYPosted by
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Distraught Family Hires Private Investigator to Help Find Homer Teen

Olivia Little has been missing for over three weeks and her distraught family is hiring a private investigator to help find her. The 18-year-old was last seen during the early morning hours on June 20, 2021. She left her River Street home in Cortland County, possibly with an unknown male, according to Homer Police. "She has never in her life been away from home this long let alone have not spoken to myself or her grandma," her mom Lisa Little said. "Something is seriously wrong."

