WHAT? DEC Rescues a Baby Fawn Wearing a Collar and Tied To a Pole

Do you have an item or items hanging from your rearview mirror? I'm guessing many of us have at one time or other, maybe even currently. When I bought my first car, I did what everyone else was doing. I hung one of those pine tree air fresheners on my rearview mirror. It was the cool thing to do, right? Well, the smell wasn't exactly what I was aiming for, but I guess it masked any smells coming from whatever garbage was left under the seats.