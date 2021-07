The father-daughter dance at a wedding is one of the most precious moments between a father and daughter that will live in their memories forever. Part of what creates that special moment is the song chosen for the occasion. Luckily, there are plenty of sweet and emotional father-daughter dance songs out there to choose from. Some brides and fathers may decide to go classic for their wedding dance -- like The Temptations' "My Girl," Frank Sinatra's "The Way You Look Tonight," Nat King Cole and Natalie Cole's "Unforgettable," Stevie Wonder's "Isn't She Lovely," "You Are My Sunshine" (recorded by Gene Autry, The Beach Boys, Johnny Cash, and many more) or James Taylor's "How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)."