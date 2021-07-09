Cancel
Virginia State

Virginia to receive at least $80 million in Purdue settlement, Stafford County boy dies from COVID-19, rabid fox captured at Busch Gardens, and more headlines

By Ned Oliver
virginiamercury.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur daily roundup of headlines from Virginia and elsewhere. • Virginia will receive at least $80 million from Purdue Pharma to fund opioid treatment in a settlement deal over the company’s marketing of Oxycontin.—VPM • A Stafford County boy’s death from COVID-19 marks the second fatality for children nine and...

www.virginiamercury.com

Comments / 0

