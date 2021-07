Joan Jett was an act originally announced for the 2020 Great New York State Fair. There wasn't a lot of hope that she would get rescheduled for 2021 though. But she has been. Joan Jett and The Blackhearts as a band has one of the most iconic songs in rock history with "I Love Rock n' Roll". We now know that we will be able to see it live and in-person performed at the Great New York State Fair this year. That long with a lot of her other big hits like "Bad Reputation" and, "Crimson and Clover" which was a cover of Tommy James version from the 1960s.