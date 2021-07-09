Cancel
Rayjon Tucker, The Important Under-the-Radar Sixers Free Agent

By Sean Barnard
Cover picture for the articleHe may not get the shine of some other potential offseason moves, but bringing back Rayjon Tucker could prove a worthy gamble for the Sixers. With the Sixers offseason upon us, decisions will need to be made regarding the future of their roster. While conversations will be dominated by the potential trade of Ben Simmons, as well as the free agency of Danny Green, Furkan Korkmaz, and even Dwight Howard– it could prove a worthy bet to resign a guy that has played just 14 games in a Sixers uniform. Even though he is extremely unproven and undoubtedly raw, it would prove to be a wise bet for the Sixers to resign Rayjon Tucker.

