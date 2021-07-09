Donald H. Rich, 98, of Northborough

– Donald Harper Rich, 98, of Northborough, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2021 at UMass Memorial Hospital, Worcester. Born in Shrewsbury and raised in Shrewsbury, Boylston, and Northborough, Donald was one of five children born to the late Irving and Bertha (Harper) Rich. He graduated from Northborough High School. Donald was in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Mojave, CA at the U.S. Naval Air Station. Donald attended Worcester Polytechnic Institute, where he graduated with an Associate’s Degree in Industrial Management.