Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

My Ex-Husband and I Let Our Kids Choose Their Own Custody Schedule

By Katie Bingham-Smith
yourteenmag.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen my ex-husband and I first decided to separate, both of us wanted as much time as possible with our three kids—without making them feel like we were fighting over them. It was also important to us that the kids got to stay in their childhood home, so we’ve worked hard to make that happen and my ex got his own place very close to us. As we discussed custody schedules, we realized our tween and teenage kids might want to have a say in where they spent their time.

yourteenmag.com

Comments / 6

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Christmas
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Relationship AdvicePosted by
InspireMore

‘Well, if you’re not my daughter-in-law anymore, then from now on you’re my daughter.’: Couple choose to peacefully co-parent after divorce, ‘The kids first, ego last formula has been so worth it’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “My ex-husband’s parents obviously weren’t thrilled about me divorcing their son. Soon after the divorce, I drove to my in-laws’ house and had a very long and...
Santa Maria, CA957thebeatfm.com

Situation 805: “I want to move in with my girlfriend but there’s something I haven’t told my parents”

Can you guys help me? I am 24 years old and I’ve been dating my girlfriend on the DL. I still live at home with my parents and my little brothers. I go Cal Poly and I have a part time job. I live in Santa Maria but I commute to SLO. I met my girlfriend in college and we’ve been together for a little over a year. I really want to introduce my girlfriend to my friends and family but I don’t know if I will ruin the relationship if I do because I know a lot of people will be apposed to our relationship. I’ve been able to keep it on the DL because we only meet up in SLO or out of town. Well my girlfriend wants to move in together so we can spend more time together but she isn’t really working right now and if I were to move out on my own my parents have told me they would help me out with money, but if they find out about me living with my girl, they won’t be okay with it and probably not help me out financially. My uncle is the only one I have told about my girlfriend and he straight out told me that this woman isn’t for me and that I’d be dumb to move in with her now, and that I should just focus on myself. The thing is that my girlfriend is divorced with 2 kids of her own and she’s 41. How can I make this work.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Rich Wife Humiliates Poor Maid, Husband Teaches Her a Lesson – Subscriber Story

When things went missing in her home, Aubrey immediately blamed their house helper, Remy, and fired her. Later, her husband found out the reason and taught his wife a lesson. Remy had been working for the Smith family for several years. She was the nanny of all of the family's three children and decided to work for the eldest son, Thomas, when he got married to Aubrey.
Relationship AdviceBoston Globe

The love is gone after 29 years of marriage, but they still live together

Need relationship advice? Submit your questions for Meredith here. Q. I have been married for 29 years and have three wonderful, grown-up children. Unfortunately, my wife and I have grown apart. We do respect one another and enjoy each other’s company — most of the time. While we still live together, we do give each other space and occasionally “do our own things” separately with friends and family. We have given each other permission to date other people, although neither of us has.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘She’s white. Is that okay?’ Without hesitating, my husband said, ‘She needs a home. Her race isn’t relevant. Families don’t have to match’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “When I was a little girl, I always wanted to be a mom. It was the one thing I was sure of. My mother died when I was five years old, and the few memories I have of her shaped me to be the mother I am today.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I silently mouthed to my husband, ‘We have a little girl.’ At that moment, we became parents.’: Adoptive mom of 4 shares journey

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “We never imagined we would lose a son. When we began the adoption process, we hoped to build a family. We did not anticipate the heartache and brokenness. How our lives would be upended, rearranged, and unraveled. We missed the bigger picture.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘Dear God, please bring me a 4-year-old sister.’ Then came an email.: Couple adopts 3 ‘unlikely siblings,’ ‘We are a family’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “‘I want you to pick some hills you would die on,’ the pastor said as we sat through one of our premarital counseling sessions. The answer was easy for me — mine was adoption. As a little girl, I watched a family we knew adopt from China and a seed was planted. The desire to adopt only grew as the years went by. Adoption was the hill I would die on.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘I just want you to know, we are the family who adopted your son.’ Adopted boy surprised with biological mom, now part of beautiful open adoption

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “After 7.5 years of infertility and pregnancy losses, my husband and I wanted nothing more than to be parents. We explored the different options of adoption, and we felt like adoption from foster care was the perfect path for us. There are over 100,000 children in our foster care system who are freed for adoption and waiting for a forever family.
Relationship Adviceprovidencejournal.com

Ask Amy: Is four months too soon for widower to start dating?

It's been four months since losing my wife of 40 years. She made me promise to move on with life. To keep that promise, I have removed my wedding ring. I have started dating. I am moving slowly, wanting to develop a friendship before a serious relationship. My family thinks I am moving too fast.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Husband Shames His Wife with Disability, Karma Hits Him Hard - Story of the Day

A husband slammed his wife for being disabled and insulted her. Not long after, karma made him learn a lesson the hard way. Steven and Mary were a happily married couple. But that happiness only lasted five years. One night, while the couple was driving home after a late-night party, Steven lost control of the steering wheel, and their car crashed. Thankfully, a passer-by witnessed the accident and rushed them to the hospital.
KidsPosted by
Upworthy

Seven-year-old writes passive-aggressive letter to mom for interrupting her TV time

When a 7-year-old girl was asked to turn off the TV and go wash, she decided to write a "customer complaint" to her parents. When kids throw tantrums, they usually just cry, but this girl decided to write a full-fledged letter to her parents. She let her mother know in no uncertain terms that she was disappointed in being asked to turn off the movie she was watching. She also drew a face to let her mother know that she was not happy about it. The girl's mother shared her daughter's passive-aggressive letter-writing on Reddit.
Relationship Adviceeujacksonville.com

Dear Dumbs: At what point should I take my wedding ring off after a divorce?

I love your podcast. It’s funny, informative and inspiring to say the least. I’ve been married for four years. My wife and I have recently had some issues which has led to us making a mutual decision to invoke a trial separation. We’re using it as a time to take a step back to see what’s really important to us. At least that’s what I thought.

Comments / 6

Community Policy