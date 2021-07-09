My Ex-Husband and I Let Our Kids Choose Their Own Custody Schedule
When my ex-husband and I first decided to separate, both of us wanted as much time as possible with our three kids—without making them feel like we were fighting over them. It was also important to us that the kids got to stay in their childhood home, so we’ve worked hard to make that happen and my ex got his own place very close to us. As we discussed custody schedules, we realized our tween and teenage kids might want to have a say in where they spent their time.yourteenmag.com
Comments / 6