Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mets’ Alonso Has Daunting Road to Home Run Derby Repeat

By Dan Bahl
Posted by 
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Polar Bear is taking yet another plunge into the MLB Home Run Derby, but it won't be easy. Major League Baseball released their bracket for the upcoming derby, a bracket that features Alonso as the No. 5 seed out of eight players. Alonso joins a group of Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, Salvador Perez, Joey Gallo, Trevor Story, Matt Olson and Trey Mancini as the eight that will compete for the title. With the thin air and high altitude of Coors Field in Colorado serving as the venue, the balls are going to fly all night long.

wdhifm.com

Comments / 0

Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

Oneonta, NY
203
Followers
1K+
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wdhifm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Matt Olson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Home Run Derby#The Polar Bear#Major League Baseball#The Kansas City Royals#National League East#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBABC News

New York Mets' Pete Alonso beats Baltimore Orioles' Trey Mancini in final round to repeat as Home Run Derby champion

DENVER -- Pete Alonso was 10 home runs down with a little more than half a minute remaining in the final round of Monday night's Home Run Derby, but nothing about his demeanor signaled concern. The New York Mets slugger called a timeout, took a casual stroll, then bopped his head and mouthed some of the words to The Notorious B.I.G's "Hypnotize" right before settling back into the batter's box.
MLBthednvr.com

Mets’ Pete Alonso win Home Run Derby; successfully defends title in instant classic

Bang. Zoom. Straight to the moon! With 309 baseballs planted in various sections and tiers of Coors Field, slugged nearly a combined 20 miles in distance, New York Mets’ Pete Alonso came out on top in the single-elimination tournament. In doing so, he becomes only the third player to win consecutive Derbys, joining Ken Griffey Jr. (1998-99) and Yoenis Céspedes…
MLBSports Illustrated

Mets' Pete Alonso Captures Second-Straight Home Run Derby Crown

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso was crowned king of the Home Run Derby once again. “For me, I think I’m the best power hitter on the planet,” Alonso said alongside his trophy, while wearing a championship medallion in his post Derby press conference. “And being able to showcase that and really put on a fun display for fans, I just think that it’s truly a dream come true for me. Because when I was younger, my parents actually let me stay up past my bedtime to watch this.”
MLBMercury News

Cole Irvin bests Shohei Ohtani as A’s beat Angels

OAKLAND — An eager crowd of 14,000 flocked to the Oakland Coliseum on a frigid Monday night to watch two-way star Shohei Ohtani pitch and bat second against the Oakland A’s. The show turned into a tense pitcher’s duel between Ohtani and A’s starter Cole Irvin with a glimmer of hope for a struggling Ramón Laureano.
MLBhawaiitelegraph.com

Ramon Laureano homers as A's get past Shohei Ohtani, Angels

All-Star Game starter Shohei Ohtani pitched six shutout innings, but Ramon Laureano greeted reliever Steve Cishek with a three-run home run Monday night as the Oakland Athletics outlasted the visiting Los Angeles Angels 4-1 in the opener of a two-game series. Left-hander Cole Irvin combined with closer Lou Trivino on...
MLBfantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Jon Gray, Paul Sewald, Alex Cobb

It’s a weird week on the fantasy baseball waiver. With MLB action resuming Friday, managers don’t have as much new data to process. Those in FAB leagues also may want to save their funds for after the July 31 trade deadline. As a result, many players are re-runs from last...
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 7/20

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for a great tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!
MLBFingerLakes1

Mets slugger Pete Alonso will face Kansas City’s Salvador Perez in Round 1 of the 2021 Home Run Derby

Mets slugger Pete Alonso will face Kansas City’s Salvador Perez in this year’s bracket-style Home Run Derby, MLB announced on Wednesday night. Alonso (15 home runs) enters the event, which will be held on Monday at Coors Field, as the No. 5 seed. Perez (20 home runs) is the No. 4 seed. Other notable participants include Shohei Ohtani (31 home runs) and Juan Soto (10 home runs). Players are seeded based on home run totals through Tuesday night.
MLBaudacy.com

Royals' Whit Merrifield blasts "unprofessional" ESPN for lack of Salvador Perez Home Run Derby coverage

Royals fans have had a (probably somewhat fair) bone to pick with ESPN since last week's Home Run Derby. Though Perez was eliminated in the event's first round -- losing to eventual repeat-champion Pete Alonso -- he certainly went out swinging; his score (28 dingers) was the second-highest first-round total of anyone in the derby. Perez's only mistake was getting matched up against Alonso in the first round, which is, of course, not actually his mistake at all. Almost immediately, Alonso's record-breaking first round (35 dingers) overshadowed Perez's performance -- both on the field and in the broadcast booth. Kansas City wasn't super thrilled about the lack of love given to Perez, and on Monday morning's Cody and Gold, Perez's teammate Whit Merrifield expressed some of those same sentiments.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Astros Blockbuster Trade Rumors

The Houston Astros are rumored to be among the most active teams on the market heading into the trade deadline later this month. Houston has been one of the top teams in the American League this season. The Astros are 56-38 on the season, 3.5 games up on the Oakland A’s in the AL West.

Comments / 0

Community Policy