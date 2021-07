SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a second suspect in just over a week for allegedly using a GPS device to track a woman. On July 13, the Wichita Police Department Domestic Intervention and Violence Reduction Team (DIVRT) worked to track down a suspect identified as 27-year-old Kanneth Battle of Wichita who had been stalking a victim and placing GPS trackers on her vehicle, according to Officer Charley Davidson.