My Design Journey: Kristy Woodson Harvey on Being a Bestselling Novelist With a Love for Design
Kristy Woodson Harvey has figured out how to enjoy the best of both worlds. In addition to being a bestselling novelist, Harvey has a love for design, which she chronicles on Design Chic, a blog she co-authors with her mother. As part of our series, My Design Journey, we spoke with the writer on combining her passions, key elements of Southern design, and what’s next for her career-wise (hint: many more books!).www.mydomaine.com
Comments / 0