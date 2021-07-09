Chip seal scheduled next week on SR 48 in Ripley and Dearborn counties

Chip seal operations typically last around three to four days per location depending upon the weather. Work is completed under lane closures with flagging to prevent damage to both vehicles and the roadway. During operations, the existing pavement is coated with liquid asphalt, which seals cracks and provides waterproof protection. This extends the service life of the roadway and lowers maintenance costs. Once the seal coat is complete, loose aggregate is applied and swept from the road. After a curing period, crews will return and fog seal the new driving surface, typically within a week.