Farm worker shortage drives change in agricultural industry

The unemployment rate for June in the U.S. was 5.9%. Ostensibly, we’re nearing full employment but many industries are still looking for workers. There could be a number of factors at work here. Many are pointing to extended unemployment benefits keeping people out of the workforce. Many businesses may also still be adjusting to the effects of Covid-19 and demand bouncing from near zero to quite high nearly overnight. The hotel industry may fall into that latter camp.