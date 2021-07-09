Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Farm worker shortage drives change in agricultural industry

By Teresa Homsi
bigrapidsnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAshley Kennedy used to spend up to 10 hours a day in a milking parlor, milking cows. But a few years ago, her farm in Bad Axe decided to make an upgrade by introducing automated milking systems. “Basically, it's like a box and (cows) can walk in, get fed in...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farm Workers#Migrant Workers#Bad Axe#Jim Crow Museum Project#The Farm Bureau#The Michigan Farm Bureau#Congress#The Msu Extension
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Related
AgricultureTahlequah Daily Press

Dairy research improves production for industry

STILLWATER - The overall goal of OSU dairy research is to improve the efficiency of dairy production, according to Department of Animal and Food Sciences researchers Andrew Foote and Leon Spicer. "Our research is about providing new knowledge and tools needed to help dairy farmers raise healthier cows that produce...
Virginia StateNews-Virginian

Fewer and fewer veterinarians available for farm animals in Virginia

RICHMOND — For many years, Buckingham County — home to tens of thousands of cows, goats, sheep and hogs — had no veterinarians devoted to treating livestock. “There just was nobody in the county,” said Ivan Davis, a cattle operator and president of the Buckingham Farm Bureau. And, “when you need a vet, you need a vet.”
Times and Democrat

USDA to provide pandemic assistance for livestock losses

WASHINGTON — Livestock and poultry producers who suffered losses during the pandemic due to insufficient access to processing can apply for assistance for those losses and the cost of depopulation and disposal of the animals. U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program in recorded...
Missouri Statenewspressnow.com

Tractors hit the road to keep Missouri farming

TARKIO, Mo. — Farm tractors are a common sight on the highways of Northwest Missouri in summertime; a convoy of dozens stretching beyond the horizon, less so. To be sure, the assembled agriculture enthusiasts were not there by accident on Saturday morning, traveling from outside Fairfax, Missouri, through Atchison County to Tarkio and circling back through the Northwest region, escorted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. They had come for the Eighth Annual Missouri Farm Bureau "Keep Missouri Farming" Tractor Cruise.
West Lafayette, INNewsbug.info

Education field day set for small farmers

WEST LAFAYETTE — Small and urban farmers are invited to join Purdue University’s Department of Horticulture and Landscape Architecture and the Purdue Student Farm for the Small Farm Education Field Day and Webinar series. The in-person field day will be hosted at the Purdue Student Farm in West Lafayette on...
Mississippi Statemyarklamiss.com

Labor shortages limit catfish supplies in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service, many restaurants in the state that serve catfish have had to pay their distributors more to keep the dish on their menus in 2021 or go without. Leaders said pond inventory is not the primary issue, but they said labor shortages at processing plants are more to blame.
EconomyMercury

Coming Sunday: What is driving local worker shortage?

'Help Wanted' signs seem to be everywhere and yet many people remain out of work. What is going on? Business writers for MediaNews Group spoke with employers in the region, as well as workforce development officials about the causes behind labor shortages. All agree the issue is more complex than just one reason or solution. A four-part series examining the issue from a local perspective starts Sunday.
Minnesota Statefroggyweb.com

Minnesota leaders seek drought aid for livestock producers

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Gov. Tim Walz has asked U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to come to the aid of Minnesota livestock producers amid the worsening drought by easing grazing restrictions. Walz asked Vilsack to allow emergency haying and grazing on eligible Conservation Reserve Program acres in Minnesota counties experiencing...
Yankton Daily Press

RMA Authorizes Emergency Procedures to Help Drought-Impacted Producers

WASHINGTON — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is authorizing emergency procedures to help agricultural producers impacted by extreme drought conditions. USDA’s Risk Management Agency (RMA) is working with crop insurance companies to streamline and accelerate the adjustment of losses and issuance of indemnity payments to crop insurance policyholders in impacted areas.
Agricultureyoungfarmers.org

Summer 2021 Opportunities for Young Farmers to Build Political Power and a More Just Food System

Through policy advocacy and working with the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) staff at the national level, Young Farmers staff, members, and partners have been pushing hard to make sure that USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) loans and programs truly serve the needs of all young farmers. There are several ways for you to get directly involved in the day-to-day operations of FSA and to help shape FSA programs at the local level.
Utah StateHerald-Journal

How animal agriculture is being impacted by Utah's drought

While watering lawns less can be done to conserve water during a drought, using less water isn’t always possible in agricultural operations. As water availability dwindles, some farmers are noticing decreases in their agricultural outputs. Troy Forest is the Director of Grazing Improvement at the Utah Department of Agriculture and...
AgricultureDevils Lake Daily Journal

USDA PROVIDES CROP INSURANCE FLEXIBILITY

NORTH DAKOTA- U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Risk Management Agency (RMA) has authorized emergency procedures and issued new flexibilities for crop insurance providers to help ensure quick and fair adjustments and payments to producers. Hoeven pressed for this flexibility during his recent drought tour with RMA Acting Administrator Richard Flournoy, and it comes as part of the senator’s efforts to help producers weather severe drought conditions in North Dakota. Specifically, USDA is:
Agriculturewillmarradio.com

Aid available for farmers, livestock producers hurt by drought, pandemic

(Washington DC-) Livestock and poultry producers who suffered losses during the pandemic due to insufficient access to processing can apply for assistance for those losses and the cost of depopulation and disposal of the animals. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Vilsack announced the Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program (PLIP) in remarks at the National Pork Industry Conference in Wisconsin Dells, WI. The announcement is part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative. Livestock and poultry producers can apply for assistance through USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) July 20 through Sept. 17, 2021.
Economyinsideradvantage.com

Hotel industry hunting for workers

The unemployment rate for June in the U.S. was 5.9%. Ostensibly, we’re nearing full employment but many industries are still looking for workers. There could be a number of factors at work here. Many are pointing to extended unemployment benefits keeping people out of the workforce. Many businesses may also still be adjusting to the effects of Covid-19 and demand bouncing from near zero to quite high nearly overnight. The hotel industry may fall into that latter camp.
AgricultureEarth 911

Earth911 Podcast: Freight Farms’ Jake Felser on Hydroponic Agriculture & Container Farming

Earth911 talks with Jake Felser, chief technology officer at Freight Farms, about the company’s “complete farming system inside a box.” It’s a very big box that includes climate controls and monitoring systems to make farming easy for anyone to do. Freight Farms builds and delivers shipping containers converted into highly efficient hydroponic farms that use LED lighting to grow and deliver fresh produce year-round.
Agriculturehoustonmirror.com

Top Driving Factors of Agricultural Fumigants Market

According to the new market research report "Agricultural Fumigants Market by Product Type (Methyl Bromide, Phosphine, Chloropicrin), Crop Type (Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits), Application (Soil, Warehouse), Pest Control Method (Tarpaulin, Non-Tarp, Vacuum), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the overall Agricultural Fumigants Market is projected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2021 to USD 2.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. The increase in agricultural productivity has led to an increase in the adoption of advanced storage technology to protect crops against pests, as well as to maintain the quality of the crops. Thus, fumigation technology helps in preventing post-harvest losses and helps in obtaining the standard quality. In addition, fumigation helps in the thorough cleaning of storage areas, silos, or warehouses.
Agriculturemainstreet-nashville.com

Portland farming family changes with the times

While it is harder and harder for family farms to survive, Ben, Josh, and Will Freeman plan to keep their Portland family farm going for a fourth generation. The sons describe their father as a sage when it comes to understanding farming, and they value his advice. He had often told them that farmers have to reinvent their farms every 10 years because the world changes.
Denver, NClakenormanpublications.com

Worker shortage lingers as pandemic slows

DENVER — As the spread of COVID-19 continues to slow and in-person commerce accelerates, many restaurants are still struggling to find workers. Joe and Agnes Acovski, the owners of Joey’s Fine Food & Pizza, said they have had trouble filling nearly 20 open positions at their Denver and Sherrills Ford locations.

Comments / 1

Community Policy