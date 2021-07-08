Adoptable Pets Of The Week
Nicky is a sweet, 9-year-old senior kitty who comes across a bit shy at first, but once he feels safe and secure, he’ll shower you with sweet nose kisses and gentle head nudges. He’s quite mellow, and will tolerate wearing a hat for short periods of time. Nicky has a cute little bobtail, and can’t wait to show it off to his new family. You can visit Nicky at the Hearts Alive Village Cat Cottage at 1750 S. Rainbow Blvd # 4. Open 8-7 weekdays and 10-5 weekends.963kklz.com
