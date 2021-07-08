Adoptable Pets Of The Week

Sammy is a 14-year-old male German shepherd that came to the Palmdale Animal Care Center as a stray on June 18. He was found sitting on the side of the home. He was a little nervous at first but warms up easily. He readily seeks attention from his handler. Sammy knows how to walk on a leash. He showed a friendly attitude toward his handler as well. During his time in the play yard, he greeted other dogs with soft eyes and relaxed body with social and friendly demeanor. He explored the yard and didn’t mind being trailed by two other dogs. He comes back and checks in with his handler. Although he didn’t mind being around other dogs, Sammy didn’t engage in a rough play, but enjoyed watching the younger dogs play. He is available for adoption to a home with middle school-aged children and is recommended to be in a home with calm dogs. Sammy will be adopted under health waiver. Send an email to the center, including his ID number, at Palmdale@animalcare.lacounty.gov to meet Sammy.