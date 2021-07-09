Twin Cities getting federal water infrastructure funds

Staff file photo

Hartshorne’s and Haileyville’s Public Works Authorities are included in federal water infrastructure funding going to 34 states and Puerto Rico — which the U.S. Department of Agriculture calls the biggest investment in clean drinking water in American history.

Hartshorne Public Works Authority is getting $7,048,000 loan, along with a $2,750,000 grant for improvements to the city’s water distribution system.

“This improvement project includes replacing 42 miles of water distribution lines to alleviate low pressure areas, satisfy fire flow requirements, decrease water losses and decrease operation and management costs,” a USDA spokesman said, with the improvements designed to benefit 2,125 residents.

Haileyville Public Works Authority is getting a $1,104,000 loan, along with a $3,182,000 grant for improvements to its water system.

“Most of the water line is cast iron and in poor condition, which results in leaks and broken pipes,” the USDA said. “After the proposed project is completed, water losses will be reduced; low pressure areas will improve; fire flow requirements will be improved and maintenance costs will be reduced.” Improvements are to benefit 813 residents.

Members of the Hartshorne Public Works Authority and the Haileyville Public Works Authority are comprised of members of the two municipalities’ respective city councils, acting in a different capacity.

Money comes through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program which “provides funding for clean and reliable drinking water systems, sanitary sewage disposal, sanitary solid waste disposal and storm water drainage.” It’s designed to benefit households and businesses in eligible rural areas across the nation with populations not above 10,000.

Funding coming to Hartshorne and Haileyville is part of $307 million in rural water wastewater infrastructure improvements in 34 states and Puerto Rico, with more than $14 million of the total coming to Oklahoma.

USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the grants from Washington in the wake of President Joe Biden’s announcement last week of Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework to make what the USDA called the largest investment in clean drinking water in U.S. history. The framework is designed to replace all of the nation’s lead pipes and service lines, helping address barriers faced by communities of color, Tribal communities and people who live in rural America, according to the USDA.

“Every community needs safe, reliable and modern water and wastewater systems, Vilsack said in a release from Washington.

“The consequences of decades of disinvestment in physical infrastructure have fallen most heavily on communities of color,” Vilsack said. “This is why USDA is investing in water infrastructure in rural and Tribal communities that need it most — to help them build back better, stronger and more equitably than ever before.”

