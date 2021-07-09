Ex-NYSE chief Tom Farley on new SPAC deal with planned crypto exchange Bullish
Crypto startup Bullish plans to go public in a reverse merger with the special purpose acquisition company backed by Tom Farley, the former New York Stock Exchange president. The deal, announced Friday, is expected to close by the end of 2021 — and Farley, who oversaw the NYSE from 2014 to 2018, will become CEO of Bullish when that happens. Farley and Brendan Blumer, founder of blockchain company Block.one and incoming chairman of Bullish, joined "Squawk Box" on Friday to discuss.www.cnbc.com
