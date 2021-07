Where Does The Rams Secondary Rank In The NFC West?. Last January Pro Football Focus ranked the Rams secondary as the best in the league. Less than six months later, the Rams fell to number nine. The good news is that means they will still field one of the best secondaries in the league. But how does the Ram’s secondary rank in the NFC West? It’s become an even more interesting question as the West has stacked talent recently, specifically at quarterback and at receiver.