2021 NHL Draft Profile: Ayrton Martino

One of the common narratives in any NHL Draft is bloodlines. The sons or nephews of past NHL pros getting their opportunity to hear their name called. Maybe they will continue the family name. Maybe they will elevate it. Maybe they will add to the legacy. Of course, the hockey world is bigger than the NHL. Switzerland has a deeper hockey tradition than you might think. The father and uncle of today’s subject played in the lower leagues of Swiss hockey for many years. He would at least knows what a pro career may look like in this sport. But Brennan Othmann may be the one to make to the NHL.