Lamell McMorris of Greenlining Realty USA: “Discipline is not just waking up at a certain time or working hard”
Discipline is not just waking up at a certain time or working hard, in this sense I’m really speaking of the laser focus that’s needed in real estate development especially because a new project, a new piece of land, a new neighborhood development is always on the horizon. Being clear on my target area being my neighborhood and focused on evidencing outcomes in a specific location has increased the opportunity to see tangible social impact.thriveglobal.com
Comments / 0