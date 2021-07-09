Lamell McMorris of Greenlining Realty USA: “Discipline is not just waking up at a certain time or working hard”

SLEEP IN A COOL ENVIRONMENT- We all want to be comfortable, and that’s especially true when it comes to temperature. But most of us don’t realize that that means having our home temperature be different at night than during the day. That’s because our body temperature gradually rises throughout the day and then drops at night, which is a signal for your body to sleep. And we can do things that help or hinder this internal sleep mechanism. A bedroom that is too hot will definitely be a hindrance to good sleep, whereas a cooler bedroom will help facilitate better sleep faster. If you have temperature controls in your bedroom, try turning it down to 65–70 degrees overnight. If not, use fans, open windows, and/or opt for lighter blankets to help keep you cooler at night.