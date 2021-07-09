Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Lamell McMorris of Greenlining Realty USA: “Discipline is not just waking up at a certain time or working hard”

By Jason Hartman
Thrive Global
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiscipline is not just waking up at a certain time or working hard, in this sense I’m really speaking of the laser focus that’s needed in real estate development especially because a new project, a new piece of land, a new neighborhood development is always on the horizon. Being clear on my target area being my neighborhood and focused on evidencing outcomes in a specific location has increased the opportunity to see tangible social impact.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Discrimination#Washington Dc#Housing Act#Affordable Housing#Greenlining Realty Usa#The National Urban League#The National Board Of The#Phase 2 Consulting#Greenling Realty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
NAACP
Related
Montana StateLone Peak Lookout

Hard work matters

Waded Cruzado, President of Montana State University, has a message for aspirational students in the state: Hard-work matters. Cruzado should know. She is a first-generation college student from Puerto Rico who, due to hard work and perseverance, serves as one of the few Latina presidents of a university in the nation.
Portland, ORMSNBC

What’s really happening in Portland, OR -- a city at a turning point dealing with its own history

Portland, Oregon has bore witness to some of the longest and most destructive demonstrations in the nation over the past year. The right-wing media would have you believe Portland is a dystopian Hell-hole overrun by anarchists, lawlessness, violence, and vandalism. On his recent trip to Oregon, Ali stayed in downtown Portland and got the scoop from people who actually live and work there to get the truth about what is actually happening in their community.July 18, 2021.
EducationABQJournal

NM’s kids deserve proven school reform

Another year, another 50th ranking for New Mexico in the Kids Count report. This doesn’t even take into account the impact of COVID, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s lockdowns and over a year of lost schooling. The average child has lost five to nine months of learning, according to a report...
SocietySt. Louis American

Black Americans' chances of economic success overestimated

Americans consistently believe that poor African Americans are more likely to move up the economic ladder than they are, a new study shows. People also overestimate how likely poor white people are to get ahead economically, but to a much lesser extent than they do for Black people. "It's no...
Illinois Statemcleancountytimes.com

ILLINOIS WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY: Survey Finds 95% of 2020 Grads Employed or Continuing Education

Illinois Wesleyan University issued the following announcement on July 15. Despite unprecedented economic uncertainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 95% of 2020 graduates were employed or enrolled in higher education programs within six months of graduating from Illinois Wesleyan University, according to the Hart Career Center’s annual First Destination Survey.
Real EstateThrive Global

Ricardo Wolf of Wolf Real Estate Group: “Talk less and listen more”

Buyers will pick up quickly on one’s lack of knowledge or sincerity, so make it easy on yourself and choose to represent a product or service that genuinely excites you and represents an obvious value to the market. Obviously, when you’re starting out, and need to pay your bills, you take what you can get, but over the years I learned that I could not be effective selling products that I did not believe in.
Thrive Global

Hana Jung of Re:Boot Experiences: “Focus on progress not perfection”

Focus on progress not perfection — The greatest way to stay the course despite naysayers is to focus on the process (progress) and not the output (perfection). Sometimes rejection, setbacks, and challenges are a part of the process of trying to accomplish an “impossible” task. It doesn’t matter if it gets done right away and perfectly, it’s about taking consistent steps toward your goal. By focusing on your progress, you can create a positive momentum.
BusinessThrive Global

Cherie Caldwell of SalesLoft: “Continue to engage in deep dialogue”

Develop social awareness and a sense of empathy, and look for ways to move forward with understanding and respect. Empathy and compassion can’t be forced or manufactured, but they can be nurtured with the right tools. Developing our emotional intelligence and recognizing our own unconscious bias, as well as working to understand that our beliefs are a result of our cultural socialization, helps reduce our defensiveness and find ways to change the status quo. This lays the foundation for social awareness and compassion, which we will need when it comes time to roll up our sleeves and work together to dismantle our broken systems.
EconomyThrive Global

Rosie Mattio of MATTIO Communications: “Be ready to be an advocate for social justice”

Be ready to be an advocate for social justice. I think it is so critical to take tangible steps to create a more diverse and equitable industry. If you aren’t able to recognize and address the systemic damage created by the War on Drugs, then this industry probably isn’t right for you. If you can have empathy and compassion for those who were affected by these policies and are fired up about doing something about it, then you will end up on the right side of history.
Personal FinanceThrive Global

Melissa Pancoast of The Beans: “Have some savings”

Money has always been thought of as a taboo subject — something that we keep to ourselves and don’t speak out about publicly, or even to friends or family. We need to detach this stigma and help people become comfortable learning about finances, how to use them to their advantage, and stop associating shame with factors like debt.
HealthThrive Global

Dr. Candice Seti: “SLEEP IN A COOL ENVIRONMENT”

SLEEP IN A COOL ENVIRONMENT- We all want to be comfortable, and that’s especially true when it comes to temperature. But most of us don’t realize that that means having our home temperature be different at night than during the day. That’s because our body temperature gradually rises throughout the day and then drops at night, which is a signal for your body to sleep. And we can do things that help or hinder this internal sleep mechanism. A bedroom that is too hot will definitely be a hindrance to good sleep, whereas a cooler bedroom will help facilitate better sleep faster. If you have temperature controls in your bedroom, try turning it down to 65–70 degrees overnight. If not, use fans, open windows, and/or opt for lighter blankets to help keep you cooler at night.
RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Herald

Maintaining business relationship is hard work

Working with family can be extremely rewarding, but it takes a lot of hard work. You have to find a healthy balance between managing the different personalities among family members as well as their personal thoughts on how the business should be run. You also have to be able to openly discuss the financial state of the business.
Chesterfield, VAchesterfieldobserver.com

Chesterfield’s Victoria Brown won’t be competing for Ms. Wheelchair USA. But her advocacy work is just getting started

Chesterfield County resident Victoria Brown was supposed to be in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, this week, representing Virginia in the 2021 Ms. Wheelchair USA pageant. She saw the national competition, one of only two for women with mobility-related disabilities, as an opportunity to raise her profile and expand her advocacy efforts on behalf of people living with disabilities, addiction or trauma.

Comments / 0

Community Policy